Dublin women to start All-Ireland defence against Tyrone

Last year’s runners-up Cork will face intermediate champions Meath in first game

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Dublin won the All-Ireland senior title last year. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Champions Dublin will open the defence of their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship crown with a clash against Tyrone.

The Dubs will be in Group C with Waterford taking up the third slot.

The confirmed fixtures for the 2021 campaign have also pitted 2020 senior runners-up Cork against last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath in the opening round.

The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships get underway on July 10th, with Dublin in Group C alongside Tyrone and Waterford.

Cork were drawn with Tipperary and Meath in Group B, while Group A, the only four-team group, contains Ulster teams Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan, along with Mayo.

The opening fixtures in this group will see Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, take on Monaghan, with Cavan facing Mayo.

In Group D, the opening game of a group with a real Gaeltacht feel is the meeting of Galway and Kerry, with Donegal also in this pool.

Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August bank holiday weekend; the semi-finals are pencilled in for August 14, and the final will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5th.

The TG4 Intermediate Championship will follow a similar pattern, with two teams qualifying from each group to play in the quarter-finals.

Westmeath, the 2020 runners-up who will be aiming for promotion back to the senior ranks, begin their campaign against fellow Leinster side Longford in Group 1, with Wexford facing Sligo in this four-team group.

Elsewhere, 2020 junior Champions Fermanagh will take on Leitrim in their Group 2 opener, the opening Group 3 game is Roscommon against Kildare, with Offaly facing Down in Group 4.

In a five-team TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship group, four teams will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the semi-finals.

Antrim meet Derry in an Ulster derby on the opening weekend, with Limerick facing 2020 runners-up Wicklow. Carlow have a bye in Round 1 before they commence their campaign with a fixture against Antrim in Round 2.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship fixtures

Round 1 - July 10th

Group 1: Armagh v Monaghan, Cavan v Mayo

Group 2: Cork v Meath

Group 3: Dublin v Tyrone

Group 4: Galway v Kerry

Round 2 - July 17th

Group 1: Monaghan v Mayo, Armagh v Cavan

Group 2: Cork v Tipperary

Group 3: Dublin v Waterford

Group 4: Donegal v Galway

Round 3 - July 24th

Group 1: Monaghan v Cavan, Armagh v Mayo

Group 2: Tipperary v Meath

Group 3: Tyrone v Waterford

Group 4: Kerry v Donegal

Quarter-finals - July 31st/ August 1st/August 2nd

QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2

QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3

QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4

QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1

Semi-Finals - August 14th

SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2

SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4

Final - September 5th

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship fixtures

Round 1 - July 11th

Group 1: Westmeath v Longford, Wexford v Sligo

Group 2: Fermanagh v Leitrim (To be played on Saturday July 10th)

Group 3: Roscommon v Kildare

Group 4:Offaly v Down

Round 2 - July 18th

Group 1: Longford v Wexford, Westmeath v Sligo

Group 2: Clare v Leitrim

Group 3: Kildare v Laois

Group 4: Down v Louth

Round 3 - July 25th

Group 1: Longford v Sligo, Westmeath v Wexford

Group 2: Clare v Fermanagh

Group 3: Roscommon v Laois

Group 4: Louth v Offaly

Quarter-finals - August 7th/8th

QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2

QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3

QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4

QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1

Semi-Finals - August 14th/15th

SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2

SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4

Final - September 5th

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship fixtures

Round 1 - July 11th

Antrim v Derry (To be played on Saturday July 10th)

Limerick v Wicklow

Carlow Bye

Round 2 - July 18th

Antrim v Carlow

Derry v Limerick

Wicklow Bye

Round 3 - July 24th

Antrim v Limerick

Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)

Derry Bye

Round 4 - August 8th

Antrim v Wicklow

Carlow v Derry

Limerick Bye

Round 5 - August 15th

Carlow v Limerick

Derry v Wicklow

Antrim Bye

Semi-Finals - August 21st/22nd

1 v 4

2 v 3

Final - September 5th

