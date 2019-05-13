Dublin to begin Leinster defence in Portlaoise double-header

Dublin will begin their bid for a fifth-consecutive All-Ireland Senior Football Championship against Louth in Portlaoise.

That fixture is the second act of a Leinster SFC quarter-final double-header on Saturday May 25th, following Meath’s clash with Carlow.

Jim Gavin’s defending champions will take on a Louth side who beat Wexford 0-22 to 1-14 on Sunday, with throw-in set for 7pm.

Before that Meath - who beat Offaly 1-13 to 0-14 in their opening round match - throw-in against Carlow at 5pm.

The following day, Sunday May 26th, Westmeath face Laois (2pm) and Longford take on Kildare (4pm) in a Leinster SFC double-header at Offaly’s O’Connor Park.

Leinster SFC quarter-finals:

Saturday May 25th

Carlow v Meath, 5pm, Portlaoise

Dublin v Louth, 7pm, Portlaoise

Sunday May 26th

Westmeath v Laois, 2pm, O’Connor Park

Longford v Kildare, 2pm, O’Connor Park