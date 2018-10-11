Dublin to begin five in a row bid against Louth or Wexford

Dublin will begin their Leinster and All-Ireland football championship defence against the winners of Louth and Wexford.

Jim Gavin’s team will enter the Leinster championship at the quarter-final stage, before a possible semi-final against the winner of Wicklow and Kildare’s quarter-final against Longford.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Tyrone, will face local rivals Derry in the Ulster preliminary round. The winner will take on Antrim in the quarter-final. On the other side of the draw will be Down, Armagh, Fermanagh and Donegal.

In Connacht, assuming Galway and Mayo overcome their respective trips to London and New York, the Tribesmen will face Sligo in one semi-final. And James Horan’s Mayo will face the winner of Roscommon and Leitrim in the other.

In Munster, Kerry and Cork are set up to meet in another provincial final. Peter Keane’s first championship match in charge of the Kingdom will be against the winner of Clare and Waterford. While if Tipperary can overcome Limerick they’ll renew rivalries with Cork in the other semi-final.

Connacht SFC

Quarter-finals

New York v Mayo

Leitrim v Roscommon

London v Galway

The Connacht Football Championship draw has kept Mayo and Galway apart, so there's the prospect of a final showdown between the two heavyweights. The Leinster Football Championship sees Dublin take on either Louth or Wexford with Meath, Laois and Carlow all on the other side of the draw. The Munster Football Championship draw has kept Cork and Kerry apart, so that the first time they can meet will be in the final. The Ulster Football Championship has thrown up some very intriguing clashes, not least the preliminary round clash between Tyrone and Derry. They're joined by Fermanagh, Donegal and Antirm all on the same side of the draw.

Semi-finals

New York/Mayo v Leitrim/Roscommon

London/Galway v Sligo

Leinster SFC

First Round

Louth v Wexford

Wicklow v Kildare

Meath v Offaly

Quarter final

Louth/Wexford v Dublin

Wicklow/Kildare v Longford

Meath/Offaly v Carlow

Westmeath v Laois

Semi final

Louth/Wexford/Dublin v Wicklow/Kildare/Longford

Meath/Offaly/Carlow v Westmeath/Laois

Munster SFC

Quarter final

Tipperary v Limerick

Clare v Waterford

Semi final

Kerry v Clare/Waterford

Tipperary/Limerick v Cork

Ulster SFC

Preliminary round

Tyrone v Derry

Quarter finals

Antrim v Tyrone/Derry

Cavan v Monaghan

Down v Armagh

Fermanagh v Donegal

Semi finals

Cavan/Monaghan v Down/Armagh

Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry