Dublin to begin 2020 defence of Leinster SFC title away to Westmeath

Jim Gavin’s side in pursuit of an unprecedented 10th-consecutive title

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Stephen Cluxton lifts the Delaney Cup after Dublin’s Leinster final win over Meath in 2019. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin will begin their pursuit of an unprecedented 10th-consecutive Leinster SFC title away to Westmeath, after the draw for next year’s Championship was made on Monday morning.

Jim Gavin’s side will also be on the hunt for a sixth-straight All-Ireland SFC title, after they secured a historic five-in-a-row with a replay win over Kerry last month.

And their campaign begins away to Westmeath, the side they beat in the final to win the county title in 2015 and 2016.

Elsewhere, Paul Galvin’s Wexford tenure begins with a clash against Wicklow, with last year’s beaten finallists Meath awaiting the winners of that tie in the quarter-finals.

Meath were the last county other than Dublin to get their hands on the Delaney Cup back in 2010, with the Dubs winning the last nine Championships on the bounce.

2020 Leinster SFC draw:

First round

Carlow v Offaly
Wexford v Wicklow
Louth v Longford

Second round

Carlow or Offaly v Kildare
Wexford or Wicklow v Meath
Louth or Longford v Laois
Westmeath v Dublin

