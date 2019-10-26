Dublin SFC: Thomas David end 28-year final exile as they stun Kilmacud

Dublin Senior Football Championship semi-finals:

Ballyboden St. Enda’s 2-10 - St. Jude’s 1-10

Thomas David 2-12 - Kilmacud Crokes 1-10

Thomas Davis advanced to their first Dublin Senior Football Championship final since 1991, following a 2-12 to 1-10 victory over Kilmacud Crokes, in Parnell Park on Saturday.

Thomas Davis were massive underdogs heading into the game, but they tore up the script, to book their place in the final.

Kilmacud Crokes lost Dublin star Paul Mannion to an injury early on and Thomas Davis took full advantage of their opponents set back.

Kilmacud made a strong start to the games and held a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after 13 minutes. Johnny Magee’s charges held a three-point lead approaching the interval, but a surge of points from the Tallaght side levelled proceedings, with the teams tied at six points apiece at half-time.

Ciaran Farrelly registered a goal for Thomas Davis just after half time, before Brendan Kirby’s 40th minute major left Kilmacud with a mountain to climb.

A Pat Burke goal gave the reigning champions some hope, but the Tallaght team scored three of the next four points to settle themselves.

Thomas Davis held on for a five-point win and can look forward to their first final in 28 years.

In Saturday’s other semi-final, Ballyboden St. Enda’s claimed a 2-10 to 1-10 victory over St. Jude’s.

The 2016 All-Ireland champions trailed by six points at half time, but advanced after an excellent second-half performance.

St. Jude’s played with the wind advantage in the opening half and the wind seemed to be an integral factor in this game, as both sides were dominant when playing with the breeze at their backs.

Chris Guckian scored an early goal for St. Jude’s, who raced into a four-point lead. Darren O’Reilly responded with a goal for Ballyboden, but St. Jude’s pushed on before half-time, with three Tom Devlin scores crucial in giving his side a six-point lead at the interval.

A goal from Colm Basquel was the key score of the second half, as Ballyboden came from behind to claim a three-point win.

The final will take place next Sunday at 40pm in Parnell Park and the SFC2 final between Whitehall Colmcilles and Round Tower, Lusk will act as a curtain raiser.

Ballyboden last won the Senior Championship in 2015, while Thomas Davis won three titles in a row between 1989-1991, but have not been crowned champions since.