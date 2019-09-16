Dublin’s win over Kerry attracts RTÉ’s highest audience of 2019

More than 1.1m watch final, Dublin women’s victory over Galway hits a peak of 358,400

More than 1.1 million people tuned in to RTÉ 2 to watch Dublin make history on Saturday night, as Jim Gavin’s side secured a fifth-consecutive All-Ireland SFC title with a 1-18 to 0-15 victory over Kerry.

A peak audience of 1,123,300 watched the Dubs win the Croke Park replay, with an average of 966,600 - a 72.3 per cent share of those watching television at the time. On top of this, a further 140,808 streamed the match through the RTÉ Player.

The peak audience - recorded at 7.38pm - is the highest of the year on RTÉ television.

Dublin women celebrate their All-Ireland final win over Galway, which attracted a record crowd to Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Meanwhile on Sunday Dublin women won a third-consecutive All-Ireland title, with a record crowd of 56,114 watching their 2-3 to 0-4 win over Galway in Croke Park.

That made it a narrow runner-up to the World Cup final (57,900) as the largest audience at any women’s sporting event this year.

And the fixture proved just as popular with television viewers, as 666,000 tuned in to TG4’s coverage, with an average of audience of 252,500 watching the Senior final - an increase of more than 70,000 from the 2018 edition.

This represented the second highest viewing figure for a Ladies’ final on TG4 since it first started to broadcast the fixture in 2001, meanwhile the numbers of viewers peaked at 5.19pm with 358,400 tuning in.

