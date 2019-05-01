Dublin's Paul Flynn announces inter-county retirement

Dublin great Paul Flynn has announced his retirement from inter-county football aged 32, citing fitness reasons.

Flynn won six All-Ireland titles with the Dubs, as well as earning four consecutive All-Stars between 2011 and 2014.

The Fingallians clubman made his debut for Dublin in 2008, however on Wednesday morning he confirmed he is leaving the panel after struggling to regain fitness following back surgery in 2018.

In a statement, he said: “After 12 proud years wearing the Dublin jersey I have made the difficult decision to step away from the Dublin football panel. It’s an enormous privilege to play for your county and I feel incredibly lucky and proud that I got to play for Dublin for as long as I have.

“Dublin football has played a huge part in my life and I will be forever grateful for all that it has given me. I was honoured to train and play alongside exceptional teammates week in week out, to have enjoyed the support of extraordinary managers over the years and to have had the support of dedicated, world class backroom teams.

“I’m grateful for all that they’ve taught me over the years and for the lifelong friendships that I made along the way. My football career started and ended with the support of my club, my family and my friends and to them I am eternally grateful.

“Since my back surgery last year I’ve struggled to reach the fitness required for inter county and to reach the standards that I set for myself. While my heart says play on unfortunately my body says it’s time to call it a day.

“I’ve loved every minute of my journey with Dublin football and to have played in front of its dedicated and passionate supporters has allowed me to make memories that I will cherish forever. I move on now with gratitude to the next chapter of my life.”