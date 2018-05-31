Dublin’s O’Sullivan aiming to return to action in a ‘couple of weeks’

Brogan hoping to be fully recovered from cruciate injury by August
Bernard Brogan: “If it keeps going the way it’s going, I’m still aiming for August. That’s my carrot, that’s my goal.” Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Bernard Brogan: “If it keeps going the way it’s going, I’m still aiming for August. That’s my carrot, that’s my goal.” Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Two of the high-profile Dublin footballers recovering from injury have given updates on their progress.

Bernard Brogan and Cian O’Sullivan were injured during the league suffering, respectively, cruciate damage and a dislocated shoulder.

Current All Star O’Sullivan is back in training and, although reluctant to give a definitive recovery date, did say that he would be back in, “hopefully the next couple of weeks”.

That would probably mean he would be fit for the Leinster final should the champions, as expected, win the semi-final against Longford.

Brogan’s is a longer-term injury but he remains upbeat that the damage done last February in training can be repaired by August.

“Obviously time is not my friend on this one, so everything has to go really well and I’m actually ahead of schedule. So if it keeps going the way it’s going, I’m still aiming for August. That’s my carrot, that’s my goal.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.