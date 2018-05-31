Dublin’s O’Sullivan aiming to return to action in a ‘couple of weeks’

Two of the high-profile Dublin footballers recovering from injury have given updates on their progress.

Bernard Brogan and Cian O’Sullivan were injured during the league suffering, respectively, cruciate damage and a dislocated shoulder.

Current All Star O’Sullivan is back in training and, although reluctant to give a definitive recovery date, did say that he would be back in, “hopefully the next couple of weeks”.

That would probably mean he would be fit for the Leinster final should the champions, as expected, win the semi-final against Longford.

Brogan’s is a longer-term injury but he remains upbeat that the damage done last February in training can be repaired by August.

“Obviously time is not my friend on this one, so everything has to go really well and I’m actually ahead of schedule. So if it keeps going the way it’s going, I’m still aiming for August. That’s my carrot, that’s my goal.”