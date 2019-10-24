Dublin’s Bernard Brogan announces retirement

The 35-year-old won seven All-Ireland senior football titles in a star-studded career

Dublin’s Bernard Brogan won seven All-Irelands in his career. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Seven-time All-Ireland winner Bernard Brogan has announced his retirement from inter-county football with Dublin.

The St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh man spent 15 years playing for Dublin and was a member of the squad which completed a historic five All-Ireland titles in a row last month.

With four All-Stars and one Footballer of the Year award to his name he has been an integral part of the Dublin setup since joining the squad, following in the footsteps of his father Bernard and playing alongside his brothers Paul and Alan.

The 35-year-old also lifted the Sam Maguire in 2011 and 2013 and claimed 12 Leinster senior football titles along the way.

More to follow...

