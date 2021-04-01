Dublin players photographed breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

Dublin senior football players broke Covid-19 lockdown rules to take part in an early morning training session on Wednesday, according to a report in the Irish Independent.

Photographs in the newspaper show Dublin players including Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton and two-time All Stars Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard taking part in training drills shortly before 7am Innisfails GAA club off the Malahide Road.

On Tuesday the Government confirmed that intercounty GAA training is allowed to recommence from April 19th onwards as part of the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Shortly after the announcement the GAA warned counties not to jump the gun and hold training sessions before the date set.

“It is more important than ever that no collective training sessions are held between now and the Government indicated return dates. Breaches in this context will not only be dealt with under our own rules but would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy,” was the warning from President Larry McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan.

The following morning, according to the report, at least nine Dublin players trained at Innisfails.

In January both Cork and Down were sanctioned by the GAA for holding collective training sessions in breach of Covid regulations. Cork boss Ronan McCarthy was given a 12-week suspension under Rule 7.2 (e), for discrediting the association while his Down counterpart Paddy Tally was banned for eight weeks.

Reacting to the report on Newstalk Breakfast, former GAA president Seán Kelly said that some form of sanction will have to be imposed on the players.

“If it is true it is surprising and very disappointing - especially coming from the six in a row Dubs,” he said. Such a successful team had a responsibility to lead by example, he added.

“Every club and every county in the country are probably frustrated they can’t get back out on the field but there is a road map there. The GAA have outlined the guidelines and everyone will have to stick by them.”

Kelly said that the GAA would have to react “strongly” to this breaking of restrictions as there was a need to be consistent in the way rules were applied.

The restrictions around groups of people gathering applied to every one, he said. “Whether you are All-Ireland champions or just at the bottom of the ladder.

“This is a serious situation and hopefully it was a once-off breach that won’t happen again because if it goes without some form of formal sanction then others will say ‘why can’t we do the same?’ It has created a very difficult dilemma for the GAA.”