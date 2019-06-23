Dublin minors suffer scare before pulling away from Westmeath late on

Down by 1-10 to 0-8 after 36 minutes, Dublin found their scoring boots to make final

Westmeath’s Conor Gibney is challenged by David O’Dowd of Dublin during the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC semi-final at TEG Cusack Park. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Westmeath’s Conor Gibney is challenged by David O’Dowd of Dublin during the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC semi-final at TEG Cusack Park. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

 

Westmeath 1-11 Dublin 0-18

Dublin’s minor footballers were given a real scare in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon, the visitors having to come from five points in arrears early in the second half before eventually defeating Westmeath in the Leinster semi-final by a four-point margin.

Westmeath raced into a three-point lead with as many minutes gone, but Dublin were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead by the 19th minute – three of their points coming from corner forward Alex Rogers.

Westmeath then took over and it needed great defending on his own goal line by Conor Tyrrell to prevent Luke Buckley from converting the best goal chance of the half in the 24th minute, at the expense of a 45 which Buckley converted. The home side deservedly led by 0-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

The midlanders looked set for a shock victory when Ben McGauran’s well-taken goal put them 1-10 to 0-8 ahead in the 36th minute.

However, Dublin completely took over at that juncture, outscoring their hosts by 0-10 to 0-1 in the time remaining, with half-time sub Ross Keogh especially influential.

In general, the visitors’ ability to kick a range of well-engineered points eventually wore down the home team who visibly tired as the game went on.

WESTMEATH: J Mulkearns; A Treanor, D Fagan, C Daly; D Seery, E Martin, J Gahan; C Gibney, F O’Hara (0-2); C Lawlor, L Buckley (0-1, one 45), D Hill (0-1); B McGauran (1-4), S Reid (0-1), D Leech (0-2).

Subs: D Mnguni for Lawlor (42 mins), J Corcoran for Gahan (47), S Williams for Leech (54), R Hanley for Reid (57), C Lawlor for Buckley (60+1 ), C Murray for Hill (60+2 ).

DUBLIN: H O’Sullivan; C Tyrell, B Millist, K Conroy; B Harding, S Forker (0-1), C Archer (0-1); D O’Dowd, H Colclough; R O’Dwyer (0-1, free), S Kinsella, F Murray (0-6, three frees, one 45); A Rogers (0-4), L Swan, R Bolger (0-1).

Subs: L Murphy-Guinane (0-1) for Colclough (h/t), R Keogh (0-3) for Kinsella (h/t), D Fagan for O’Dwyer (34 mins), A Watson for Archer (40), L Curran for Bolger (47).

Referee: D Hickey (Carlow).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.