Dublin manager Dessie Farrell suspended for 12 weeks

‘Management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement’

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has been hit with a 12 week ban. File photograph: Inpho

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has been hit with a 12 week ban. File photograph: Inpho

 

Dublin senior football manager Dessie Farrell has been suspended for 12 weeks following Thursday’s revelations that a number of Dublin players had been photographed conducting a non-contact training session at the Innisfails club in north Dublin.

The decision appears to have been made by Dublin’s county management committee rather than the GAA. Earlier in the day the GAA said they “will pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate.”

The get-together took place within hours of the GAA receiving a green light from Government to proceed with intercounty training from April 19th.

A statement from the county board on Thursday afternoon read:

“Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning.

“The county management committee have suspended Dublin senior football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

“The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

Breaches in January when Cork and Down footballers gathered resulted in sanctions with managers Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally getting 12 and eight-week suspensions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.