Dublin manager Dessie Farrell suspended for 12 weeks

Dublin senior football manager Dessie Farrell has been suspended for 12 weeks following Thursday’s revelations that a number of Dublin players had been photographed conducting a non-contact training session at the Innisfails club in north Dublin.

The decision appears to have been made by Dublin’s county management committee rather than the GAA. Earlier in the day the GAA said they “will pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate.”

The get-together took place within hours of the GAA receiving a green light from Government to proceed with intercounty training from April 19th.

A statement from the county board on Thursday afternoon read:

“Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning.

“The county management committee have suspended Dublin senior football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

“The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

Breaches in January when Cork and Down footballers gathered resulted in sanctions with managers Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally getting 12 and eight-week suspensions.