Dublin homecoming to take place on September 29th

A homecoming event to mark Dublin’s fifth All-Ireland victory in a row is set to take place on the last weekend of September in the city centre.

Following the Dublin women’s senior football team victory in Sunday’s All-Ireland final, Dublin City Council announced that a free, family friendly homecoming for both winning teams would take place on Sunday, September 29th, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm in Merrion Square.

The men’s team defeated Kerry in a replay on Saturday while the women’s side overcame Galway in front of a record crowd at Croke Park on Sunday.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe offered his congratulations to both teams, describing their three-in-a-row and five-in-a-row victories as “phenomenal”. Mr McAuliffe also posted a photo of the Mansion House lit up in a blue in celebration of the two wins, writing that the building would remain blue “for a while yet”.