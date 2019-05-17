Dublin great Anton O’Toole dies aged 68

Templeogue Synge Street man won four All-Irelands during a 14-year career

Former Dublin footballer Anton O’Toole has died aged 68. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Four-time All-Ireland winner and Dublin legend Anton O’Toole has died at the age of 68.

O’Toole was part of the great Dublin teams which lifted Sam Maguire in 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1983 after beginning his intercounty career in 1972.

He played for Dublin for 14 years and picked up eight Leinster championships, two National Leagues and three All-Stars along the way as well as appearing in six All-Ireland finals in a row.

“It is with sadness this morning that we report the passing of the great Anton O’Toole,” read a statement by Templeogue Synge Street, who he managed.

“Our condolences to his family and all his many friends from all of us at TSS.”

More to follow...

