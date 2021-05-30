Dublin edge Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh thriller

Waterford get their league campaign back on track

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin scores a goal against Cork at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday. Photograph: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin scores a goal against Cork at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday. Photograph: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

 

In a simply sublime game Dublin held on for a one-point 3-15 to 4-11 win over Cork in their Lidl National Football League Division 1B clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Hannah Tyrrell turned on the style to help Dublin come back from a four-point deficit and her tally of 2-2 in a three-minute spell in the second half was telling.

Dublin were two points clear at half-time, but goals from Hannah Looney and Sadhbh O’Leary straight after the restart gave Cork the belief that an upset was on the cards.

However, a stunning third quarter from Tyrrell saw her goal twice, while Lyndsey Davey’s palmed effort made sure of the win for Dublin.

Eimear Fennell fired 2-5 as Waterford produced a five-star performance to revive their 1B hopes in the Clonmel sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

The Déise attack was too hot to handle in the sweltering heat as they claimed their first win of the campaign against Tipperary, 5-13 to 2-12. Abbeyside duo Fennell and Maria Delahunty struck two goals each while Kate McGrath also raised a green flag. All three are back on the inter county scene in 2021 after a year away and they scored 5-8 between them.

All Star Aishling Moloney was Tipperary’s top player with eight points while Roisín Howard netted two consolation goals.

Elsewhere, Niamh McLaughlin netted a decisive penalty as Donegal made it two-from-two against Mayo in Division 1A. The game had been touch-and-go until McLaughlin’s penalty in the 48th minute. Karen Guthrie was hauled down and McLaughlin beat Aisling Tarpey with a well executed penalty.

The goal put Donegal, who had been a point down, into the driving seat and Guthrie - who scored six points - quickly added a brace to seal a 1-11 to 0-11 victory for Maxi Curran’s side.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.