Dublin edge Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh thriller

In a simply sublime game Dublin held on for a one-point 3-15 to 4-11 win over Cork in their Lidl National Football League Division 1B clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Hannah Tyrrell turned on the style to help Dublin come back from a four-point deficit and her tally of 2-2 in a three-minute spell in the second half was telling.

Dublin were two points clear at half-time, but goals from Hannah Looney and Sadhbh O’Leary straight after the restart gave Cork the belief that an upset was on the cards.

However, a stunning third quarter from Tyrrell saw her goal twice, while Lyndsey Davey’s palmed effort made sure of the win for Dublin.

Eimear Fennell fired 2-5 as Waterford produced a five-star performance to revive their 1B hopes in the Clonmel sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

The Déise attack was too hot to handle in the sweltering heat as they claimed their first win of the campaign against Tipperary, 5-13 to 2-12. Abbeyside duo Fennell and Maria Delahunty struck two goals each while Kate McGrath also raised a green flag. All three are back on the inter county scene in 2021 after a year away and they scored 5-8 between them.

All Star Aishling Moloney was Tipperary’s top player with eight points while Roisín Howard netted two consolation goals.

Elsewhere, Niamh McLaughlin netted a decisive penalty as Donegal made it two-from-two against Mayo in Division 1A. The game had been touch-and-go until McLaughlin’s penalty in the 48th minute. Karen Guthrie was hauled down and McLaughlin beat Aisling Tarpey with a well executed penalty.

The goal put Donegal, who had been a point down, into the driving seat and Guthrie - who scored six points - quickly added a brace to seal a 1-11 to 0-11 victory for Maxi Curran’s side.