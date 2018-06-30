Dublin dethrone Kilkenny in goal-fest

Dublin too good for defending champions in Leinster minor final

Rónán Mac Lochlainn at O'Moore Park

George Murphy scores one of Kilkenny’s seven goals. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

George Murphy scores one of Kilkenny’s seven goals. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

Dublin 6-19 Kilkenny 7-12

Dublin delivered a wonderful performance in accounting for Kilkenny by four points in their enthralling Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling championship final at O’Moore Park on Saturday afternoon.

In truth, the winning margin failed to reflect their general dominance as they conceded two goals in injury-time that put a less flattering outlook on the scoreboard.

There was a thrilling start to proceedings as the holders built up a seven-point lead by the sixth minute with George Murphy netting from close after an error from Dublin full-back Eoin Carney. Matters then deteriorated for the Dubs as Killian Hogan showed great composure to rattle home Kilkenny’s second goal.

Crucially, Dublin responded immediately to this double blow with Liam Dunne racing clear to crash home past Jason Brennan in the eighth minute and a second goal arrived just a minute later as Luke Swan fired home after a superb run by Ciaran Foley.

The holders were all at sea defensively during this period and it was scant surprise to see Dublin add a third goal in the tenth minute as Conor Murray raced through unopposed to rifle a shot beyond the helpless Brennan.

Three points on the bounce fom Donal Leavy, Dunne and Murray pushed Dublin three points clear as the half evolved but they were pegged back in the 20th minute as Cian Kenny waltzed through to angle a low shot past Jack Lambert.

A brace of Dunne frees looked to have given Dublin a marginal lead by the break but some further defensive lapses culminated in Cathal O’Leary kicking home from eight yards to give Kilkenny a narrow 4-8 to 3-10 interval advantage.

Any thoughts that defences would tighten up upon the restart proved unfounded as Dublin picked up where they left off thanks to goals from Swan and Dunne inside the opening two minutes.

Conor Kelly replied with a cracking goal of his own in the 37th minute but once Swan completed his hat-trick a minute later, Dublin’s triumph looked inevitable.

Dublin: J Lambert; K Byrne, E Carney, F Murphy; C Hogan, I Ó hEithir, A O’Neill; D Leavy (0-1), D Power; C Foley (0-3), P Christie (0-1), C Murray (1-2); L Dunne (2-8, 0-6 frees, 1 ‘65’), L Swan (3-1), D Purcell (0-3, 0-1 free). Subs: C Walsh for Hogan (22 mins), S Fenton for Murray (44), A O’Toole for Christie (53).

Kilkenny: J Brennan; J Young, P Dempsey, J Harkin; C Rudkins, S Staunton, H Walsh; D Maher (0-2), C Kelly (2-3, 0-3 frees); C O’Leary (1-2), C Brennan (0-2), C Kenny (1-1); E Guilfoyle (0-1), G Murphy (1-1), K Hogan (1-0). Subs: P Moylan for Walsh (half-time), J Buggy (1-0) for Hogan (42), J Morrissey for Guilfoyle (46), J Doyle for O’Leary (53), D Crehan for Harkin (60).

Referee: R Fitzsimons (Offaly)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.