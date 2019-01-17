Dublin could lose a 2019 Super 8s game in Croke Park

Donegal have tabled a motion preventing HQ from being designated as a ‘home venue’

The Hill pictured before Dublin’s 2018 All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Dublin could be forced to play three games away from Croke Park during this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, according to reports.

This comes after Donegal tabled a motion for February’s congress which would prevent any county from designating Croke Park as their home venue during the Super 8s.

Croke Park was used as a neutral venue during last year’s inaugural Super 8s, meaning Jim Gavin’s side played two round robin fixtures at HQ en-route to a fourth consecutive All-Ireland title.

The Dubs comfortably beat Donegal and Roscommon in Croke Park either side of victory over Tyrone in Omagh, and now Donegal chairman Michael McGrath has put forward that nobody should be allowed to use the ground as a ‘home’ venue for the 2019 Championship.

If the motion is passed, it would mean Dublin would have to nominate Parnell Park - or another ground with a larger capacity - as their ‘home’venue, as they bid to win an unprecedented fifth All-Ireland in-a-row.

