Dublin and Donegal semi-final to take place at Kingspan Breffni Park

The GAA has released full details of the fixtures for the Allianz Football League playoffs in two weeks. Venues were decided on the basis that any team who had played away twice in their regulation matches could have home advantage if playing a team that had played just one of their three matches away.

They will be played on the weekend of June 12th and 13th.

If there was no such disparity, a coin toss would decide. Counties in three of the fixtures agreed to play at a neutral venue rather than risk an away venue: Dublin v Donegal, Cavan v Wicklow and Derry v Limerick.

The Division Four shield match between Sligo and Wexford was fixed for Portlaoise, as the counties hadn’t played the same number of matches due to the southern group missing London, who weren’t able to travel for fixtures.

The shield was introduced partly to give the third county in Division Four South a minimum of three matches, which will be the case for Wexford. The draw intended that the winners of Wexford-Leitrim would play Sligo in a shield final on the weekend of June 19th.

Under the regulation that no league finals can take place a week before a county’s championship match, Sligo weren’t going to be able to play that match, as they face Mayo in the Connacht championship the following weekend. Leitrim agreed to step aside and let one match between the other two counties decide the outcome.

Allianz Football League playoffs

Saturday, June 12th

Division One semi-finals

Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, 5.0 [TG4]

Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, 7.15 [TG4]

Division Two relegation playoff

Down v Laois, Páirc Esler, 6.15 [GAAGO]

Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2.0 [GAAGO]

Division Three semi-finals

Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.0 [GAAGO]

Offaly v Fermanagh, Bórd na Móna O’Connor Park, 6.0 [GAAGO]

Division Three relegation playoff

Cavan v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann, 2.0 [GAAGO]

Division Four semi-final

Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, 4.0 [GAAGO]

Sunday, June 13th

Division One relegation playoff

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3.0 [GAAGO]

Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.45 [TG4]

Division Two semi-finals

Clare v Mayo, Cusack Park, 1.45, [TG4]

Kildare v Meath, Newbridge, 2.0 [GAAGO]

Division Three relegation playoff

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 3.45 [GAAGO]

Division Four semi-final

Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 12.15 [GAAGO]

Division Four shield final

Sligo v Wexford, Portlaoise, 3.0 [GAAGO]