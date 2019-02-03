Drama aplenty in Newry as Armagh and Clare draw

David Tubridy ultimately salvages precious point for Clare as three red cards brandished

Clare’s David Tubridy scored 1-7 against Armagh. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Clare’s David Tubridy scored 1-7 against Armagh. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Armagh 1-13 Clare 2-10

It may have been Armagh’s controversial decision to unlawfully engage in warm weather training ahead of last year’s championship that led to this game being played in the neutral environment of Pairc Esler, Newry but that episode paled in relation to the drama that unfolded on Sunday.

Three dismissals, Armagh’s contention that neither of Clare’s goals should have stood and a serious leg injury accidentally incurred by the Banner side’s Dermot Coughlan in the opening minute all contrived to lend tension, passion and pathos to the occasion.

Clare manager Colm Collins even went so far as to indicate that the game should not have been played in the first place because of what he felt was deep-seated frost while his opposite number Kieran McGeeney was again left to lament what he perceived to be another ration of ill-luck.

By half-time Armagh’s Jamie Clarke had been red-carded, his team trailed by 1-8 to 1-6 with Gregory McCabe’s goal sustaining their challenge before Gavin Cooney found the net for Clare but when Clare lost Cathal O’Connor to a red card in the 54th minute, Armagh with Jemar Hall, Joe McElroy and Rory Grugan surged into a 1-13 to 1-9 lead.

It was the majestic David Tubridy who ultimately salvaged a precious point for Clare, though. After flighting over his seventh point, he drilled in a free from the sideline that eluded the Armagh defence with the ball ending up in the net.

A frustrated McGeeney said afterwards: “I don’t think either of the goals should have stood. The referee thought that Gavin Cooney’s fisted effort had taken a deflection and so allowed the score to stand. I think it will be shown that this was not the case and as for the second goal I believe that the ball did not cross the line.”

Understandably, Clare boss Collins was more concerned with the welfare of Coughlan whose serious injury after just 20 seconds resulted in a 12-minute delay in play before he was removed to hospital.

“Obviously that was a setback and I honestly thought that the game maybe should not have been played because of the extent of frost there was underneath the surface,” said Collins.

Armagh: B Hughes; A McKay, J Morgan, M Shields; C Mackin 0-1, G McCabe 1-1, A Forker; S Sheridan, N Grimley 0-3 (2f); J Hall 0-2, R Grugan (0-1f), C Vernon 0-1; S Campbell, R O’Neill 0-3 (1f), J Clarke: Subs: J McElroy for Campbell (51), R McShane for Vernon (56), J Duffy for Shields (63), R McQuillan for hall (67). Yellow cards: McKay (28), Shields (35), Grugan (35+9), Hall (42), Morgan (50). Red card: Clarke (30). McKay (two yellows 72).

Clare: P DeLoughrey; K Harnett, C Brennan, G Kelly 0-1; D Ryan, C hAinifein, D Masterson 0-1; G Brennan, C O’Connor; C O’Dea, J Malone, D Coughlan; K Malone 0-1, K Sexton, D Tubridy 1-7 (4f). Subs: G Cooney 1-0 for Coughlan (1 min), E Collins for Masterson (46), D Bohannon for K Malone (59), G O’Brien for J Malone (66), C Murray for Sexton (66). Yellow cards: Masterson (32), J Malone (42), Cooney (50), Kelly (55). Red card: O’Connor (54).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.