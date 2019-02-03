Down strike at the death to secure Sligo smash and grab

Sligo 1-10 Down 1-12

Down secured their first points of the campaign thanks to a smash and grab defeat of Sligo at a wet Connolly Park.

Livewire Caolan Mooney’s goal in the fifth minute of added time gave Paddy Tally’s side a dramatic two-point win, when it seemed that the hosts would hold on for their first victory despite losing their top scorer, Pat Hughes, to a 68th minute red card.

The hosts, who improved from their opening round loss away to Carlow, led 1-2 to 0-0 by the fifth minute with their goal coming from Pat Hughes, who punished Down’s defence after taking an advanced mark.

Down, who were boosted by the introduction of Ryan Johnston and Donal O’Hare, were just two points down at the break, 1-5 to 0-6, even though Sligo had the better of the first-half.

The winners were more of an attacking force during an even second-half and match-winner Mooney also notched 0-2.

Sligo: A Devaney (0-1, 1f); N Mullen, P Laffey, JF Carr; L Nicholson, P McNamara, G O’Kelly-Lynch; P Kilcoyne, A McIntyre; L Gaughan (0-2), P O’Connor, S Carrabine (0-2, 1f); A Marren, P Hughes (1-2, 2f), N Murphy (0-3, 2f). Subs: C Henry for L Nicholson (53), A McLoughlin for P Kilcoyne (57), B McGowan for P O’Connor (69)

Down: R Burns; D O’Hagan, S Murnin, G Collins; S Fegan, C Flanagan, C Mooney (1-2); L Devlin, J Flynn; C Francis, C Poland, K McKernan; J Johnston (0-1, 1f), P Havern (0-1), P Devlin (0-2, 2f). Subs: R Johnston (0-2) for S Murnin (15), D O’Hare (0-4, 2f) for J Johnston (27), D McCarthy for L Devlin (h-t), C Harrison for P Havern (50), B O’Hagan for P Devlin (54)