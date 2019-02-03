Down strike at the death to secure Sligo smash and grab

Caolan Mooney’s goal in the fifth minute of injury-time earns his side the two points

Caolan Mooney’s late goal gave Down victory over Sligo. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Caolan Mooney’s late goal gave Down victory over Sligo. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Sligo 1-10 Down 1-12

Down secured their first points of the campaign thanks to a smash and grab defeat of Sligo at a wet Connolly Park.

Livewire Caolan Mooney’s goal in the fifth minute of added time gave Paddy Tally’s side a dramatic two-point win, when it seemed that the hosts would hold on for their first victory despite losing their top scorer, Pat Hughes, to a 68th minute red card.

The hosts, who improved from their opening round loss away to Carlow, led 1-2 to 0-0 by the fifth minute with their goal coming from Pat Hughes, who punished Down’s defence after taking an advanced mark.

Down, who were boosted by the introduction of Ryan Johnston and Donal O’Hare, were just two points down at the break, 1-5 to 0-6, even though Sligo had the better of the first-half.

The winners were more of an attacking force during an even second-half and match-winner Mooney also notched 0-2.

Sligo: A Devaney (0-1, 1f); N Mullen, P Laffey, JF Carr; L Nicholson, P McNamara, G O’Kelly-Lynch; P Kilcoyne, A McIntyre; L Gaughan (0-2), P O’Connor, S Carrabine (0-2, 1f); A Marren, P Hughes (1-2, 2f), N Murphy (0-3, 2f). Subs: C Henry for L Nicholson (53), A McLoughlin for P Kilcoyne (57), B McGowan for P O’Connor (69)

Down: R Burns; D O’Hagan, S Murnin, G Collins; S Fegan, C Flanagan, C Mooney (1-2); L Devlin, J Flynn; C Francis, C Poland, K McKernan; J Johnston (0-1, 1f), P Havern (0-1), P Devlin (0-2, 2f). Subs: R Johnston (0-2) for S Murnin (15), D O’Hare (0-4, 2f) for J Johnston (27), D McCarthy for L Devlin (h-t), C Harrison for P Havern (50), B O’Hagan for P Devlin (54)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.