Donegal to take on Tyrone in 2020 Ulster SFC quarter-finals
Mickey Harte’s side faced with early task of stopping Donegal’s three-in-a-row bid
Tyrone will meet Donegal in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship. Photo: Evan Logan/Inpho
Donegal will meet Tyrone in the pick of next year’s Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals after the draw was made on RTÉ Radio One on Wednesday morning.
Donegal won the Ulster title in 2018 and 2019 before crashing out in the Super 8s at All-Ireland stage while Tyrone fell in the semi-finals to Kerry.
The winners will take on Derry or Armagh in the semi-finals while the preliminary tie has also thrown up an interesting meeting in the form of Monaghan and Cavan.
The winners of that will meet Antrim in the quarter-finals while Fermanagh will take on Down in the other fixture.
Ulster SFC preliminary round
Monaghan v Cavan
Ulster SFC quarter-finals
Donegal v Tyrone
Derry v Armagh
Fermanagh v Down
Monaghan/Cavan v Antrim