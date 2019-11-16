Donegal’s Naomh Conaill move within one win of first Ulster club title

Monaghan’s Clontibret outclassed by the men from Glenties in Omagh semi-final

Naomh Conaill’s Ethan O’Donnell celebrates with team-mates after the victory over Clontibret in the AIB Ulster SFC semi-final at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Naomh Conaill (Donegal) 0-12 Clontibret O’Neill’s (Monaghan) 0-9

A sharper, slicker, Naomh Conaill deservedly booked their place in the Ulster senior club final when they proved too adept in most departments for a disappointing Clontibret at Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday night.

It will be the Donegal champions’ second trip to an Ulster decider, having lost to Crossmaglen Rangers back in 2010.

Naomh Conaill got off to much the better start and opened the scoring with a point from a free by Eoghan McGettigan after two minutes. Conor McManus brought Clontibret level but by the end of the opening quarter the Donegal men had opened a lead of five points. McGettigan did most of the damage and they might well have had a goal for good measure but Jeaic McKelvey was just inches wide.

Naomh Conaill led at half-time by 0-7 to 0-3, and extended that to five on the resumption through Ciarán Thompson.

The Monaghan men got it back to two points by the end of the third quarter but that was as good as it got for them as the Glenties men picked up the tempo again to go five in front with just five minutes remaining.

Clontibret now needed a goal to have any chance of saving the day but the best they could manage was two late points to leave three between them at the finish.

NAOMH CONAILL: S McGrath; U Doherty, AJ Gallagher, K McGettigan (0-1); E O’Donnell, A Thompson, E Waide; C Thompson (0-3, two frees), L McLoone (0-1); B McDyer (0-1), E McGettigan (0-6, four frees), E Doherty; J McKelvey, C McGuinness, M Boyle.

Subs: K Gallagher for AJ Gallagher (23 mins, b/c), D Molloy for B McDyer (53), S Molloy for C McGuinness (60), D Gallagher for E Doherty (60 +1).

CLONTIBRET: D McDonnell; C Doyle, C Boyle, L Savage; J Gormley, D Mone (0-1), C Greenan; F Hughes (0-1), K Lavelle; D Savage, M P O’Dowd, B Greenan; P Boyle, V Corey, C McManus (0-6, five frees).

Subs: R McGuigan for D Savage (23 mins), D McDonnell for R McGuigan, K Greenan for P Boyle (both 53), D Hughes (0-1) for F Hughes (60).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).

