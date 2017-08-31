Donegal’s Karl Lacey retires from inter-county football

Donegal’s Karl Lacey has retired from inter-county football having first appeared for the county in 2004. Following the retirement of Tyrone’s Seán Cavanagh after last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin, this brings down the curtain on another great career of a former Footballer of the Year from Ulster.

A versatile defender and winner of four All Stars, the Four Masters clubman was also selected as the 2012 FOTY after Donegal’s All-Ireland success and played in two international series. In a statement issued by the county board, he made his decision public.

“Having allowed some dust to settle on our season, I now feel ready to announce my retirement from the Donegal senior football team. I have experienced almost everything with the Donegal footballers over these past 14 seasons and more, from desperate defeats to the crowning glory winning the Sam Maguire in 2012 and everything in between.

“They are games and days and friendships that will live with me forever. I am thankful for the opportunities given to me over the course of my career, and grateful to the players who played alongside me and the coaches who guided me throughout it. With them, I was able to win League, Ulster, All-Ireland and individual honours, and for that I very thankful.

“In addition to my time with Donegal, I was honoured to be selected for my country and play in the 2006 and 2011 International Rules series. Now, I embark on a different phase of my life – that of a former county footballer.

“I will continue to play with Four Masters, with whom I first kicked a ball and with whom I will kick my last. I am enjoying increased responsibility in my job at LYIT and I have enjoyed dipping my toe into coaching in recent times, most recently with the Donegal development squads.

“I am soon to be married to my fiancée Ciara. Our son Noah has been a light in both our lives. They have made many sacrifices so that I could continue to pursue my inter-county career and I am eternally grateful to them for that.”