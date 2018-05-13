Donegal look in it for the long haul after Cavan dismissal

Donegal 2-20 Cavan 1-15

There is no easy way through the preliminary round of the Ulster football championship, only the shouldering out of the way, and Donegal displayed plenty of that when dismissing the challenge of Cavan - and with the look of a team in this for the long haul.

In also preserving their unbeaten run at Ballybofey which goes back eight years now to 2010, Donegal also showed plenty of glimpses of a team with more to give, captain Michael Murphy for one looking as fit and enthusiastic as he’s ever been.

Before a crowd of 9,612, they were disciplined, and at times impossible to handle.

Cavan briefly stole a march after Caoimhin O’Reilly’s gate-crashing goal on 15 minutes, putting them 1-3 to 0-4 ahead, only for Donegal to hit back with 1-6 without reply.

Their goal was punched into the net by Ryan McHugh, after Michael Murphy’s slightly miscued free, thus catching the Cavan defence a little off guard.

Amazingly, all of Donegal’s 1-10 in the first half came from play - McBreaty strangely not among those scorers, his second one-on-one goal chance brilliantly saved by Raymond Galligan on 28 minutes. Instead Ciaran Thompson and 21 year-old Michael Langan were pointing the way, with three each in that first half alone. Murphy, looking exceptionally fit and acrobatic, hit two from play in that first half.

Cavan did claw back three points before the break, including two inspirational scores from Gearoid McKiernan, to keep them within touching distance, 1-10 to 1-6.

Murphy opened the second half with two frees and Leo McLoone got in on the act too, and suddenly Donegal were out of reach, 1-16 to 1-6.

It was 25 minutes into the second half before McBrearty eventually got his first score, pointing twice from play in quick succession to put Donegal seven clear again. In the first minute of injury time, Cian Mulligan closed out the deal with a thundering goal, set up by McBrearty.

It sends Donegal through to play Derry on Sunday week, with Monaghan and Tyrone tucked away on the other side of the draw, opening a clear path towards another Ulster final, Donegal having contested six of the last seven.

DONEGAL: 1 S Patton; 2 E Ban Gallagher, 3 N McGee, 12 F McGlynn; 5 S McMenamin, 6 P Brennan, 4 C Ward (0-1); 8 H McFadden, 14 M Murphy (capt) (0-6, three frees); 9 L McLoone (0-1), 7 R McHugh (1-0), 10 C Thompson (0-3); 13 P McBreaty (0-4), 11 M Langan (0-3), 15 J Brennan (0-2).

Subs: 25 C McGinley for Thompson (51 mins), 22 E Doherty for McMenamin (57 mins), 18 C Mulligan (1-0) for McHugh (60 mins), 17 M McHugh for McGlynn (64 mins), 19 S McBrearty for Brennan (68 mins), 21 C McGonagle for Langan (71 mins).

CAVAN: 1 R Galligan; 2 J McLoughlin, 3 P Faulkner, 19 K Brady; 4 N Murray (0-1), 6 C Brady, 7 C Moynagh; 8 K Clarke, 9 B Magee (0-1); 10 C Mackey (0-2, both frees), 11 O Kiernan, 12 E Flanagan; 13 C O’Reilly (1-3, three frees), 14 G McKiernan (0-7, two frees), 15 C Bradley.

Subs: 18 F Feilly for K Brady (22 mins), 17 N Murray (half time), 22 A Cole (0-1) for Magee (44 mins), 5 Martin Reilly for C O’Reilly (45 mins), 26 D McVeety for Flanagan (51 mins), R Connolly for Bradley (71 mins).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)