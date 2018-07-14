Donegal keep Dublin from dancing off into the night

Dublin 2-15 Donegal 0-16

The house DJ played Bowie’s Let’s Dance when Dublin took the field just seconds before the half-time throw-in. But there are no guarantees that they have it on the playlist in Omagh, where Dublin head next week. Welcome to the brave new world of the Super 8s.

But dance they did here. Niall Scully’s 37th-minute goal threatened to transform what had been a lightly entertaining contest into a procession of Dublin’s power game, with their hard-running, high-pressure game gradually tearing apart the fabric of the Ulster champions.

There’s no shame in a young team being beaten by Dublin in Croke Park. It has become the normality. But Donegal showed a lot of stones here without ever threatening to win the game. They responded to Scully’s goal by reeling off four points on the trot. With the memory of 2014 burnt onto their retinas, Dublin didn’t allow Donegal to create what they really needed: goals.

The Dublin defenders were like glue on the Donegal runners and at one stage brought all 15 men behind the ball when leading by six points. Donegal couldn’t afford to put Michael Murphy in the one place he is capable of terrorising the All-Ireland champions: full forward. As it was, while Declan Bonner threw in a few kids who might be hard pressed to find their way to O’Connell Street, Jim Gavin was able to call upon Messrs Costello, McManamon and Flynn to keep the energy levels high. It was a controlled performance by Dublin, happy to keep their noses five and six points ahead and persisting with their fast-slow passing game.

The atmosphere here was strange. If, at times, it felt like a pleasant evening league match, that’s because it kind of was. One of the consequences of the new order is that you lose the old season-on-the-line feel of the knock-out quarter final era.

Both coaches made 11th-hour changes, with Gavin radically altering his full-back line, while Neil McGee, Donegal’s full back warrior, made way for Stephen McMenamin.

Donegal’s Michael Murphy in action against Brian Howard of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final Super 8 game at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

It was as if both sides were trying to plot a way not just through the trials of this muggy Saturday evening in the city but also of the fortnight ahead. And that sense of a long road ahead carried through to the rhythm of the game, which was dead slow and languid around the middle of the field and a furious hive of activity closer in to the Donegal goalmouth, where Eoghan Ban Gallagher was shadowing Ciarán Kilkenny and, later, Paul Mannion.

Those match-ups were frantic as flyweight bouts while further out, the sharpshooters on both sides seem to have all the time in the world to pull the trigger.

Donegal picked off a series of pretty scores and also left a good half dozen behind them in the first half while Dublin, uncharacteristically rusty in the opening 10 minutes, were warmed up by Dean Rock’s metronomic place-kicking and a speedster goal from Scully, which was admired by nobody as much as the Donegal defenders who allowed him waltz through before sliding his shot underneath Shaun Patton.

The Letterkenny goalkeeper had earlier made a brilliant stop of a thumping Con O’Callaghan shot during a period when Dublin sought to stamp their authority: it kept the Ulster champions in the contest. But a quick point by the hugely influential Brian Howard then gave Dublin a 1-8 to 0-7 lead after 30 minutes that flattered them on the balance of play. Against that, it is precisely the kind of score that Gavin’s Dublin specialise in, retreating at half-time with a lead despite having made enough errors to guarantee a strong telling off in the dressingroom.

Donegal made a good stab at this in the opening half. Jamie Brennan was tasked with the near impossible task of helping the supporters forget that Patrick McBrearty is recuperating in Kilcar. He fired two silky first-half scores but more importantly had the courage to back himself when he had a one-on-one in front of the Hill goal, where a strong city support had gathered. His shot blazed wide but the intent was everything. Paddy McGrath managed to loop behind Dublin’s defence and had a half-shout for a penalty before half-time. Trailing 1-9 to 0-8 at the break was a mild disappointment given their efforts but left them with enough of a scent to keep on chasing.

But they were chasing shadows. Paul McCarthy and Brian Fenton slowly but surely began to run the show and Paul Flynn gave the Hill crowd that warm fuzzy feeling by kicking a 75th-minute point that promised: all of this can go on forever.

Dublin did their keep-ball schtick at the end of the game, reinforcing their sense of control but at least Donegal had the appetite to keep on hunting and trying to make something happen. A five-point defeat is not the end of the world but they have a lot of football to play if they are to meet the All-Ireland champions again this year.

DUBLIN: 1 S Cluxton; 2 M Fitzsimons, 7 J Cooper, 24 E Murchan; 5 B Howard (0-2), 6 J McCarthy (0-1), 26 C O’Sullivan; 8 B Fenton, 9 MD Macauley; 10 N Scully (2-0), 11 C O’Callaghan, 24 J McCaffrey; 13 P Mannion, 12 C Kilkenny (0-1), 14 D Rock (0-7, five frees, one 45).

Subs: 18 C Costello (0-2) for 9 MD Macauley (46 mins), 22 K McManamon for 13 P Mannion (48), 20 P Flynn (0-2) for 5 B Howard (54), 4 E Lowndes for 21 J McCaffrey (62), 17 C Basquel for 11 C O’Callaghan (71), 19 D Daly for 2 M Fitzsimons (76).

DONEGAL: 1 S Patton; 2 P McGrath, 17 S McMenamin, EB Gallagher; 5 F McGlynn (0-1), 6 P Brennan, 7 R McHugh (0-2); 8 H McFadden, 9 L McLoone; 13 O McNiallais, 14 M Murphy (0-5, four frees, one 45), 12 C Thompson (0-2); 26 E Doherty (0-1), 11 M Langan (0-2), 15 J Brennan (0-3).

Subs: 3 N McGee for 2 P McGrath (half-time), 20 D O’Baoill for 13 O MacNiallais (51 mins), 10 C Mulligan for 12 C Thompson (54), 18 C Ward for 26 E Doherty (57), 23 A Thompson for 6 P Brennan (62), 21 S McBrearty for 15 J Brennan (66).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).