Division Three: Laois survive late Offaly rally in Tullamore

Louth and Westmeath in Drogheda was called off due to the weather conditions

It was too little too late for Offaly at O’Connor Park on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

It was too little too late for Offaly at O’Connor Park on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

 

Laois 2-12 Offaly 0-15

Two second half goals proved to be the difference as Laois edged a typically tense and tight midlands derby in Tullamore on Saturday.

A great Evan O’Carroll goal after a fine catch in the 48th minute gave Laois a 1-9 to 0-10 lead at a crucial stage in the game. With the wind at their backs in the second half, substitute Paul Cahilane struck for a second goal eight minutes later to really put them in the driving seat.

Laois led by 2-11 to 0-11 inside the closing 10 minutes but Offaly rallied bravely. They got four on the trot, three from Bernard Allen, to reduce the arrears to two points but never looked like manufacturing a goal and a closing free from Cahilane got Laois across the line.

Laois had made the better start and led by 0-4 to 0-1 after 11 minutes before Offaly began to take advantage of the wind. They got seven of the next eight points to lead by 0-8 to 0-5 at half time. But the wind was strong and it was clear that Laois would come back into it after the interval.

The win puts Laois firmly in the promotion race with next weekend’s games deciding the issue.

Earlier on Sunday the Division three clash between Louth and Westmeath in Drogheda was called off due to the weather conditions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.