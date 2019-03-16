Division Three: Laois survive late Offaly rally in Tullamore

Laois 2-12 Offaly 0-15

Two second half goals proved to be the difference as Laois edged a typically tense and tight midlands derby in Tullamore on Saturday.

A great Evan O’Carroll goal after a fine catch in the 48th minute gave Laois a 1-9 to 0-10 lead at a crucial stage in the game. With the wind at their backs in the second half, substitute Paul Cahilane struck for a second goal eight minutes later to really put them in the driving seat.

Laois led by 2-11 to 0-11 inside the closing 10 minutes but Offaly rallied bravely. They got four on the trot, three from Bernard Allen, to reduce the arrears to two points but never looked like manufacturing a goal and a closing free from Cahilane got Laois across the line.

Laois had made the better start and led by 0-4 to 0-1 after 11 minutes before Offaly began to take advantage of the wind. They got seven of the next eight points to lead by 0-8 to 0-5 at half time. But the wind was strong and it was clear that Laois would come back into it after the interval.

The win puts Laois firmly in the promotion race with next weekend’s games deciding the issue.

Earlier on Sunday the Division three clash between Louth and Westmeath in Drogheda was called off due to the weather conditions.