Derry finally up and running with Tipperary win at Celtic Park

Derry 0-10 Tipperary 0-6

Derry defeated Tipperary by four points at a windswept Celtic Park to finally kick-start their league campaign with their first win of the season.

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan top scored for the winners, hitting seven points including the last point of the game to confirm the home win.

On a day to forget for Tipperary, David Power’s side finished with 13 men after the dismissals of Steven O’Brien and Daire Brennan in the 52nd minute.

Despite facing a brisk first half breeze, Derry strolled in a point up at the break after edging a low scoring half 0-4 to 0-3. A combination of poor weather conditions and defensive football robbed the game of any attacking flair.

Five consecutive points after the break laid the foundations for the home victory. McGuigan was the star man for Derry who travel to Louth next, while opponents Tipp face a daunting trip to unbeaten Cork.

Derry: O Lynch; C McWilliams, B Rogers L McGoldrick (0-1); S Downey, P McGrogan, N Keenan (0-1); C McFaul, C McKaigue; E Bradley, P Cassidy, D Tallon; B Heron, S McGuigan (0-7, one free), N Toner (0-1). Subs: A Doherty for P Cassidy (58 mins), C Bradley for E Bradley (63), D Cassidy for N Toner (70), C Doherty for B Heron (70), C McAtamney for D Tallon (70).

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, R Kiely, D Brennan; S O’Brien, C Kennedy; K Fahey, J Kennedy (0-2, two frees), B Fox; L Boland, C Sweeney (0-3, three frees), K O’Halloran (0-1, free). Subs: J Nyland for L Boland (HT), R Quigley for R Kiely (HT), A Moloney for C Kennedy (50 mins), C Kennedy for K O’Halloran (61), T Fitzgerald for K Fahey (70)

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)