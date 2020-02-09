Derry finally up and running with Tipperary win at Celtic Park

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan top scores in a low-scoring Division Three affair

Shane McGuigan scored seven points in Derry’s win over Tipperary. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Shane McGuigan scored seven points in Derry’s win over Tipperary. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

 

Derry 0-10 Tipperary 0-6

Derry defeated Tipperary by four points at a windswept Celtic Park to finally kick-start their league campaign with their first win of the season.

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan top scored for the winners, hitting seven points including the last point of the game to confirm the home win.

On a day to forget for Tipperary, David Power’s side finished with 13 men after the dismissals of Steven O’Brien and Daire Brennan in the 52nd minute.

Despite facing a brisk first half breeze, Derry strolled in a point up at the break after edging a low scoring half 0-4 to 0-3. A combination of poor weather conditions and defensive football robbed the game of any attacking flair.

Five consecutive points after the break laid the foundations for the home victory. McGuigan was the star man for Derry who travel to Louth next, while opponents Tipp face a daunting trip to unbeaten Cork.

Derry: O Lynch; C McWilliams, B Rogers L McGoldrick (0-1); S Downey, P McGrogan, N Keenan (0-1); C McFaul, C McKaigue; E Bradley, P Cassidy, D Tallon; B Heron, S McGuigan (0-7, one free), N Toner (0-1). Subs: A Doherty for P Cassidy (58 mins), C Bradley for E Bradley (63), D Cassidy for N Toner (70), C Doherty for B Heron (70), C McAtamney for D Tallon (70).

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, R Kiely, D Brennan; S O’Brien, C Kennedy; K Fahey, J Kennedy (0-2, two frees), B Fox; L Boland, C Sweeney (0-3, three frees), K O’Halloran (0-1, free). Subs: J Nyland for L Boland (HT), R Quigley for R Kiely (HT), A Moloney for C Kennedy (50 mins), C Kennedy for K O’Halloran (61), T Fitzgerald for K Fahey (70)

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.