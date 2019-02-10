Declan Hogan’s late own goal gifts Louth victory in Tullamore

Offaly had taken a big lead into half-time but were pegged back after switch of ends

Offaly’s Declan Hogan and Ruairi McNamee saw their side beaten by Louth after a late own goal. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Offaly 2-8 Louth 2-10

A dramatic Offaly own goal on the brink of full time handed Louth an extraordinary Division Three win in O’Connor Park on Sunday.

The five minutes of injury time had almost elapsed when Declan Hogan booted into his own net while trying to clear his lines as Offaly clung onto a two point lead.

It was a devastating defeat for Offaly, who led by 2-5 to 1-3 at half time after playing with the gale force wind. Predictably, it was a backs to the wall exercise for Offaly in the second half but with Louth losing Conor Early to a straight red and Declan Byrne and James Craven to black cards at different stages, they will feel they have only themselves to blame.

LOUTH: F Sheeky; F Donohoe, E Carolan, J Craven; A Williams, B Duffy, J Clutterbuck; T Durnin (0-2, 1f), C Early; C Brannigan, C Downey (1-0), C McKeever; A McDonnell, S Mulroy (0-6, 4f and 1 ‘45’), D Byrne.

Subs: E Duffy (0-1) for McDonnell (56m), J McEnaney for Downey (58m), R Nally for Byrne (61m), J Califf for Brannigan (62m), R Moore (0-1) for McKeever (72m).

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Hogan (1-0, 1OG), E Rigney, D Dempsey; J O’Connor, P McConway, C Donohue; C Mangan, J Moloney; S Horan (1-0), P Cunningham (0-2, 2f), N Darby (0-1); B Allen (0-4, 3f), A Sullivan (1-0), R McNamee (0-1).

Subs: N McNamee for McNamee (53m), E Carroll for Donohue (58m), D Molloy for Mangan (63m), A Leavy for Moloney (73m).

Referee: J Bermingham (Cork).

