David Gough to referee Dublin and Kerry All-Ireland final

Éamonn Fitzmaurice had suggested Meath official shouldn’t be allowed to run fixture

David Gough has been selected to referee the All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

David Gough has been selected to referee the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Kerry on September 1st.

36-year-old Gough is from Meath, but lives and works in Dublin.

And his residency in the capital has led to some people - including former manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice - suggesting he should not be allowed to officiate next month’s showpiece.

However Gough has been chosen for the Croke Park showdown, as the Kingdom bid to prevent Dublin from completing five-in-a-row.

It will be Gough’s first All-Ireland final - he refereed the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final between the two sides, which the Dubs won 0-22 to 2-14.

More recently he took the whistle for Dublin’s 5-18 to 1-17 win over Cork in the Super 8s, as well as Mayo’s 1-14 to 1-10 win over Donegal in Castlebar.

