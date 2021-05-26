Darragh Ó Sé: Little to be optimistic about in Kerry shipping four goals to Dublin

Kerry people don’t often surprise me but the few days since the Dublin game have been eye opening, let’s put it that way. I wouldn’t say there’s suddenly a load of optimism around the place but generally the reaction to Thurles has been fairly positive. I’ve lost count of the amount of people I’ve come across since Sunday who’ve started conversations with something along the lines of, “We’re not far off them, are we?”

I can’t see it, myself. To me, we didn’t learn anything new and we saw plenty of old failings in Kerry. I don’t know how you can be coming away from a game where you gave up four goals and be optimistic about the summer. What’s going to change between now and next month that hasn’t changed for the past five years?