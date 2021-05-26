Darragh Ó Sé: Little to be optimistic about in Kerry shipping four goals to Dublin

Dublin scored one goal with long-ball tactics that usually only work in an U-12 match

Darragh Ó Sé

Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan scores a goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South game at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan scores a goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South game at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Kerry people don’t often surprise me but the few days since the Dublin game have been eye opening, let’s put it that way. I wouldn’t say there’s suddenly a load of optimism around the place but generally the reaction to Thurles has been fairly positive. I’ve lost count of the amount of people I’ve come across since Sunday who’ve started conversations with something along the lines of, “We’re not far off them, are we?”

I can’t see it, myself. To me, we didn’t learn anything new and we saw plenty of old failings in Kerry. I don’t know how you can be coming away from a game where you gave up four goals and be optimistic about the summer. What’s going to change between now and next month that hasn’t changed for the past five years?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.