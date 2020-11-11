Darragh Ó Sé: Failure to take their chances brings the harshest lesson for Kerry

On the drive home from Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, the one thing I could take solace in was that there wasn’t a light to be seen inside the window of any pubs on either side of the border.

Ordinarily, after a result like that, you’d be expected to stop off somewhere and there’d be plenty of Cork fellas waiting for you. You couldn’t not do it. You’d have had to take your medicine. At least the lockdown spared me that.