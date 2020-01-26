Daniel Flynn returns to see Kildare past Fermanagh

Jack O’Connor era gets off to a flying start thanks to crucial second-half goal

Daniel Flynn’s goal helped Kildare past Fermanagh. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Daniel Flynn’s goal helped Kildare past Fermanagh. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Kildare 2-12 Fermanagh 0-14

A large crowed poured into St Conleths Park to see the start of the Jack O’Connor era, but it was returning hero Daniel Flynn who scored a crucial second half goal to ensure the Kerryman began with a win.

Flynn’s goal came just after a spell of four points in a row for Fermanagh that turned a three-point deficit into a one-point lead in the 57th minute lead.

Kildare have struggled before against teams who are defensively well-organised and being behind heading into the last ten minutes was the last place they wanted to be.

However, just a minute after Ultan Kelm had put Fermanagh ahead, the home side put together a move that involved a delightful pass by Paddy Brophy, some hard work by Shea Ryan, and once Flynn got on the ball he finished with aplomb to give Kildare a lead they preserved until the final whistle.

Fermanagh could have made a dream start when Ciaran Corrigan rounded Mark Donnellan after five minutes, but once the ball was knocked from his hands he somehow how managed to smash it off the crossbar from just six yards with the goal gaping.

Kildare captain David Hyland showed him how it’s done at the far end just three minutes later when he was sent through on goal by Tommy Moolick and he calmly rounded James McGrath before scoring his first goal for his county.

Despite that early blow, Fermanagh stuck to their task and when Ryan Jones scored two points in a row they led by 0-6 to 1-2 in the 23rd minute.

Kildare then hit back with three points in a row before a 45 in injury time by Conall Jones left just a point between the teams at the break, 1-5 to 0-7.

Daragh McGurn quickly levelled up the scores early in the second half but three Neil Flynn points in a row put Kildare in charge.

However, that run of four points in a row put Fermanagh seemingly on course for an away win but timing of Flynn’s goal was crucial.

Kildare: M Donnellan; P Kelly, M O’Grady, L Healy, J Byrne, C Kavanagh (0-1), S Ryan; D Hyland (1-0), T Moolick; N Flynn (0-7, six frees, P Cribbin (0-1), P Brophy; J Robinson, D Flynn (1-2, one mark), N Kelly. Subs: K Flynn for Hyland (21 min); E Doyle (0-1) for Byrne (HT); K Cribbin for N Kelly (HT); J Hyland for Robinson (54); K Feely for Moolick (56).

Fermanagh: J McGrath; J Cassidy, C Cullen, K McDonnell; D McCusker, R O’Callaghan, Shane McGullion; E Donnelly, R Jones (0-3); A Breen, U Kelm (0-1), C Corrigan, Stephen McGullion, C Jones (0-8, six frees, one 45), D McGurn (0-2). Subs: E Shiels for McDonnell (62 min), K Connor for McCusker (65), G Jones for Stephen McCullion; L McStravick for O’Callaghan (72).

Referee: Fergal Kelly, Longford.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.