Damian McErlain appointed Derry senior manager

McErlain has guided the county to this year’s All-Ireland minor final

Seán Moran

Damian McErlain has been appointed as Derry senior football manager.

Damian McErlain has been appointed as Derry senior football manager for a three-year term. He succeeds Damian Barton, who stepped down from the position after two years following the All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Mayo.

McErlain has guided the county to this year’s All-Ireland minor final where they will face champions Kerry on Septembe 17thr. His management team will include Killian Conlan, Gavin McGeehan and former Derry goalkeeper, Barry Gillis.

“We are massively looking forward to working with the county’s best players and the other stakeholders involved in creating the environment to fulfil the potential that’s within Derry football,” said McErlain.

“We know the talent that exists within the county and we’ve developed three strong minor teams to further bolster that. We now need to ensure that we have the right environment for the players to develop further.

“We’ve a big couple of weeks ahead with the All-Ireland minor final to look forward to, and we’ll get down to work with the senior job once that occasion has passed. Until then it’s all about Derry minors trying to win an All-Ireland title and nothing else.”

