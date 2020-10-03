Crosserlough end 48-year famine by seeing off Kingscourt

Favourites were the better side and would have won by more if it wasn’t for KIngscourt goalkeeper James Farrelly

Crosserlough’s Barry McKiernan celebrates at the final whistle with Stephen Smith. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Crosserlough’s Barry McKiernan celebrates at the final whistle with Stephen Smith. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Crosserlough 0-13 Kingscourt Stars 0-8

Crosserlough ended a 48-year famine when they overcame underdogs Kingscourt Stars in a pulsating Cavan SFC final replay at Kingspan Breffni.

The ‘lough weren’t flattered by their winning margin and but for four brilliant saves by Kingscourt goalkeeper James Farrelly they would have coasted home.

The would-be winners arguably lost most of the battles but, crucially, won the war with a calm, composed display which belied their youth.

As in last week’s drawn game, Crosserlough grabbed the initiative from the get-go and led their profligate opponents by 0-6 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

To their credit, Kingscourt dug in deep and helped by a brace by Cian Shekleton cut their deficit to 0-6 to 0-8 at the interval.

Kingscourt carved out a decent goal chance in the 44th minute when trailing by 0-6 to 0-11 but Padraig Faulkner’s effort flew over rather than under the bar.

Appropriately, man-of-the-match James Smith and top-scorer Patrick Lynch bookended the ‘lough’s first title success since 1972 with a point apiece in the dregs of added-on time.

Crosserlough: B Malocca; J Cooke, P O’Reilly, D Shalvey (0-2); S McVeety, C Rehill, C Boylan; M Stuart (0-1), J Smith (0-3); S McManus, B Boylan, D Gaffney; A Smith, P Lynch (0-5, ‘45, 3f), S Smith (0-2).

Subs: Pierce Smith for S McManus (40); R Galligan for D Gaffney (50); E Gaffney for A Smith (56); Peter Smith for S McVeety (60); B McKiernan for B Boylan (63).

Kingscourt Stars: J Farrelly; C McKeown, A Clarke, K Farrelly; S Duffy, P Meade, J Oates; S Gray, P Corrigan; B Tully (0-1), P Tinnelly, K Curtis; C Shekleton (0-2), P Faulkner (0-3), B Reilly (0-2,2 f).

Subs: D Gunne for K Curtis (37); O Cunningham for J Oates (44); S Burke for C Shekleton (44).

Referee: Oliver Óg O’Reilly (Mullahoran).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.