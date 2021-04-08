Covid-19 breaches have damaged GAA, says president

GAA president Larry McCarthy has said that the GAA has appointed a committee to investigate the latest unauthorised training embarrassment in Monaghan.

The county has already slapped a 12-week suspension on manager Séamus McEnaney for the county panel’s breach of Covid-19 directives but the situation will be reviewed by Croke Park, McCarthy told a remote media briefing on Thursday.

“Well we had a management meeting this morning and we’re dealing with the latest breach. We appointed a committee to investigate it. That’s where we are. What can you say? It’s unfortunate that it took place, but it did take place whenever it was 10 days ago. We’ll investigate it and deal with it.”

The incident in McEnaney’s home club Corduff took place late last March and pre-dates the high-profile similar breach in Dublin a week ago. The president said that he was conscious of the damage done to the GAA by both events.

“I think it has done us reputational damage, which we’re going to have to work to get back. There’s no appetite for any breaches in society at the moment. So undoubtedly it has but we’ll continue to work to get that confidence back from the public again and hopefully there won’t be any more breaches.

“One of the things I think that’s going to help us in that is, okay the 19th is a deadline for us but I’m looking forward much more to the 26th and having kids back and then we can show what we really do in the communities.”

He was then asked did he fear that the breaches might endanger the return to club activities, which has yet to be authorised by Government.

“Any breaches are going to concern us in terms of talking to any of the authorities. I just reiterate, if the breaches occur, obviously there is a finger that they’ll have an impact on us in terms of permissions that are going to be given by the Government. That’s the reality of it.”