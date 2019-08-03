Cork upset the applecart to take title

Cork 3-16 Dublin 1-14

Twelve minutes gone and this All-Ireland U-20 final was seemingly over. Bookies prepared for an early pay-out, the Cork bus was warming up and hacks were tempting with the idea faxing copy in early. Dublin led 1-6 to 0-0.

From there on in, Cork took the opportunity to put that silly notion - Cork is hurling country - to bed. Their fans joined the case.

Every possession, tackle and score was met with a crescendo of delirium and by the time the whistle sounded for the interval, the Cork’s fans had lost their minds - and for all the right reasons.

For their side had begun the mother of all comebacks to lead by two - 3-6 to 1-10. Wanting his side to soak in just want this title meant to the denizens on Leeside, Cork manager Keith Ricken kept his side on the pitch for a few seconds before breaking up the huddle to head for the dressing room against a backdrop of rapturous Cork fervour.

During a six-minute spell, just after Ciarán Archer intercepted a stray Cork kick-out to push his side into an early nine-point lead, Cork produced three goals - one a daisy-cutting volley from Blake Murphy, one deriving from a lost cause when Mark Cronin collected a ball drifting harmlessly wide before crashing the ball home and a third a sensational strike from Colm O’Callaghan. Now, the wise money was being wagered on the Rebels.

Coming into the game Archer was the player with the budding reputation. Having scored 9-30 in his appearances to date, more than the rest of the Dublin team combined, he was always going to require specific attention from whichever Cork defender was assigned the task of keeping an eye on him. As it happened, it was Maurice Shanley and though he stuck to him with all the stickiness of industrial strength velcro, the wiry St Maurs man still found space to wreak havoc.

Cork’s Colm O’Callaghan on his way to scoring a goal. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

He finished the day with 1-5 to his name but it wasn’t enough when, at the other end, Cork forwards were pointing for fun: Damien Gore scored three on the bounce during the second half to bring his overall tally to four, Cathal O’Mahony scored four while Cronin and Murphy scored a brace each, every bisection of the posts blowing dents out of the O’Moore stand roof. Who said Cork don’t love football?

While the Rebels fed off the energy in the stands, Dublin could only manage four second half points and by the time Karl Lynch Bissett was sent to the stands the Leinster champions’ destiny had already been decided.

Out of the doldrums Cork have emerged and the sea of Red on the pitch at full-time proved the people of Cork have buckled in. For this could be just the beginning of the ride.

Dublin: David O’Hanlon; Darren Maher, Daire Newcombe, Eoin O’Dea; Kieran Kennedy, Neil Matthews, Seán Lambe; Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Donal Ryan (0-1); Niall O’Leary, James Doran (0-2), Karl Lynch Bissett; Brian O’Leary (0-3), Ciarán Archer (1-5, 0-3 frees), Ross McGarry (0-2, 0-1 free). Subs: David Lacey (0-1) for N O’Leary (38 mins), Harry Ladd for Ó Cofaigh Byrne (43 mins, black-card), Aaron Lynch for Maher (53 mins). Yellow cards: Karl Lynch Bissett (27 mins), Niall O’Leary (33 mins). Red cards: Karl Lynch Bissett (52 mins).

Cork: Josh O’Keefe; Michael Mahoney, Maurice Shanley, Paul Ring; Gearóid O’Donovan; Seán Meehan; Peter O’Driscoll; Brian Hartnett, Daniel O’Connell (0-1); Colm Barrett, Blake Murphy (1-2), Colm O’Callaghan (1-0); Mark Cronin (1-3, 0-2 frees), Cathal O’Mahony (0-4, 0-3 frees), Damien Gore (0-4). Subs: Jack Murphy (0-1) for Barrett (38 mins), Mark Hodnett for O’Callaghan (40 mins), Fionn Herlihy (0-1) for Murphy (46 mins), Jack McCarthy for O’Donovan (57 mins), Shane Hickey for Ring (60+2 mins). Éanna O’Hanlon for Gore (60+3 mins). Yellow cards: Maurice Shanley (50 mins).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)