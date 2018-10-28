Cork SFC: St Finbarr’s end 33 years of hurt with Dunhallow win

St Finbarr’s 3-14 Duhallow 2-14

Stephen Sherlock scored 1-8 as St Finbarr’s ended a 33-year wait to capture their ninth Cork football title at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Duhallow led by 2-7 to 1-7 at half-time. Their first goal came after 15 minutes, when goalkeeper John Kerins fisted away a Jerry O’Connor shot only for Seamus Hickey to tuck away the rebound for a 1-3 to 0-2 lead.

The ‘Barr’s cancelled it out within three minutes, though, as a flowing move led to Eoin Comyns setting up Sherlock for a fine goal.

The divisional team, however, pounced for a second goal after 21 minutes. Donncha O’Connor scored with a well-struck penalty to the bottom corner following a foot-block on Seamus Hickey.

The city club were level within 90 seconds of the resumption, when wing-back Colin Lyons soloed through to tie it up at 2-7 apiece.

It was tight all the way though a third goal from substitute Eoghan Finn after 51 minutes, followed by an Enda Dennehy point made it 3-12 to 2-11.

Duhallow clawed it back to a point with three on the spin only for Colm Barrett and Finn to strike late for the ‘Barr’s.

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; C Dennehy (0-1), J Burns, D Quinn; C Lyons (1-0), A O’Connor, C Scully; I Maguire, captain, E Comyns; D O’Brien (0-1), M Shields, E Dennehy (0-1); C Keane (0-1), E McGreevey, S Sherlock (1-8, eight frees). Subs: G O’Connor for Burns, half-time, E Finn (1-1) for Keane 41 mins, C Barrett (0-1) for McGreevey 47 mins, R O’Dwyer for Quinn 50 mins, R O’Mahony for E Dennehy 60+3 mins

DUNHALLOW: P Doyle; B Daly, J McLoughlin, K Crowley (0-1); L O’Neill , K Buckley, L McLoughlin; P Walsh (0-1), A Walsh (0-1); F O’Connor (0-1), S Hickey (1-0), E McSweeney (0-2); J O’Connor (0-3, two frees), D O’Connor (1-4 1-0 pen, three frees), M Vaughan. Subs: A O’Connor, captain, (0-1) for Vaughan 29 mins, K Cremin for F O’Connor 42 mins, D Moynihan for McSweeney 57 mins.

Referee: D Murnane (Cork)