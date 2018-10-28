Cork SFC: St Finbarr’s end 33 years of hurt with Dunhallow win

Stephen Sherlock scores 1-8 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to help see off divisional outfit
St Finbarr’s Eoghan McGreevey is tackled by Dunhallow’s Lorcan O’Neill during his side’s Cork SFC final win. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

St Finbarr’s Eoghan McGreevey is tackled by Dunhallow’s Lorcan O’Neill during his side’s Cork SFC final win. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

St Finbarr’s 3-14 Duhallow 2-14

Stephen Sherlock scored 1-8 as St Finbarr’s ended a 33-year wait to capture their ninth Cork football title at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Duhallow led by 2-7 to 1-7 at half-time. Their first goal came after 15 minutes, when goalkeeper John Kerins fisted away a Jerry O’Connor shot only for Seamus Hickey to tuck away the rebound for a 1-3 to 0-2 lead.

The ‘Barr’s cancelled it out within three minutes, though, as a flowing move led to Eoin Comyns setting up Sherlock for a fine goal.

The divisional team, however, pounced for a second goal after 21 minutes. Donncha O’Connor scored with a well-struck penalty to the bottom corner following a foot-block on Seamus Hickey.

The city club were level within 90 seconds of the resumption, when wing-back Colin Lyons soloed through to tie it up at 2-7 apiece.

It was tight all the way though a third goal from substitute Eoghan Finn after 51 minutes, followed by an Enda Dennehy point made it 3-12 to 2-11.

Duhallow clawed it back to a point with three on the spin only for Colm Barrett and Finn to strike late for the ‘Barr’s.

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; C Dennehy (0-1), J Burns, D Quinn; C Lyons (1-0), A O’Connor, C Scully; I Maguire, captain, E Comyns; D O’Brien (0-1), M Shields, E Dennehy (0-1); C Keane (0-1), E McGreevey, S Sherlock (1-8, eight frees). Subs: G O’Connor for Burns, half-time, E Finn (1-1) for Keane 41 mins, C Barrett (0-1) for McGreevey 47 mins, R O’Dwyer for Quinn 50 mins, R O’Mahony for E Dennehy 60+3 mins

DUNHALLOW: P Doyle; B Daly, J McLoughlin, K Crowley (0-1); L O’Neill , K Buckley, L McLoughlin; P Walsh (0-1), A Walsh (0-1); F O’Connor (0-1), S Hickey (1-0), E McSweeney (0-2); J O’Connor (0-3, two frees), D O’Connor (1-4 1-0 pen, three frees), M Vaughan. Subs: A O’Connor, captain, (0-1) for Vaughan 29 mins, K Cremin for F O’Connor 42 mins, D Moynihan for McSweeney 57 mins.

Referee: D Murnane (Cork)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.