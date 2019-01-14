Cork’s Bríd Stack hangs up her boots

After a glittering career that garnered 11 All-Ireland winners medals, Cork’s Bríd Stack has called time on her intercounty career.

The fullback announced her decision in an interview with the Irish Examiner on Monday, explaining that having represented Cork since 2004 she is now “moving on with the best memories, stories and friendships that will last me a lifetime.”

The 32-year-old won the first of her All-Irelands in 2005 and along with the likes of Deirdre O’Reilly, Briege Corkery and Rena Buckley helped Cork to 10 of the next 11 titles. She picked up seven All Stars along the way, including being named player of the year in 2016.

“You’d love to do it all over again,” she told the Irish Examiner. “It went by in a fecking flash. But life moves on. There is still a great team and they’re well capable of recapturing an All-Ireland. The future is good. Ladies football is a great spectacle now.”