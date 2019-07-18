Cork rip up formbook to thrash Kerry in Munster Under-20 final

Cork 3-16 Kerry 0-12

Cork ripped the formbook to shreds with an amazing 13-point victory over the defending champions Kerry in the Munster U20 football final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Thursday. They now meet Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Backboned by their All-Ireland minor-winning side of 2017, Kerry were odds-on favourites to retain their title in their quest for an elusive All-Ireland.

But, Cork paid scant regard to reputations by practically dominating most of the game with two late goals rubberstamping their authority.

They raced 0-7 to 0-1 in front after the opening quarter as the inside pair of Mark Cronin and Cathal O’Mahony caused major problems any time they had possession.

Kerry eventually settled with Eddie Horan prominent, though he was denied by goalkeeper Josh O’Keeffe in quick succession as Cork led by 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval.

Elusive

Cork’s grip tightened with their first goal after 37 minutes, when Colm O’Callaghan set up Blake Murphy, who finished in style for 1-11 to 0-7.

That triggered three more home points with Damien Gore and Colm Barrett finding the range before Kerry rallied with three of their own, though that much-needed goal remained elusive.

Cork showed how with two in as many minutes. Murphy created the chance for substitute Fionn Herlihy to make it 2-15 to 0-11. And then O’Mahony blasted in the third entering injury-time to complete a brilliant Cork performance.

Cork: J O’Keeffe; M O’Mahony, M Shanley, P Ring; G O’Donovan, S Meehan, P O’Driscoll, captain; B Hartnett, D O’Connell; C Barrett (0-2), C O’Callaghan (0-1), M Hodnett; M Cronin (0-5, 1free), C O’Mahony (1-5, 2 frees), D Gore (0-2). Subs: B Murphy (1-1) for Hodnett 27 mins, F Herlihy (1-0) for O’Callaghan 48 mins, J Murphy for Barrett 50 mins, S Hickey for Meehan 54 mins, Jack Murphy for O’Donovan 59

Kerry: B Lonergan; D McCarthy, D Casey, M Potts; C Gammell (0-1), P Warren, S O’Leary, captain (0-1); J O’Connor, B Mahony; S Horan, E Horan (0-3), A Donoghue; F Clifford (0-1), D O’Sullivan (0-5, two frees), K Falvey. Subs: C Ferriter for Falvey 22 mins, N Donohue for McCarthy 34 mins, C O’Donoghue for Casey 40 mins, B Friel for S Horan 41 mins, P O’Shea (0-1) for O’Connor 46 mins, P Walsh for Clifford 53 mins

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford)