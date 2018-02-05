Cork looking forward to ‘tough’ Dublin clash, says Ephie Fitzgerald

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald says his Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 title holders are relishing the prospect of locking horns with Dublin at Croke Park next Saturday.

The “battle of the champions” will be televised live by Eir Sport and both counties are carrying 100 per cent records into what is an eagerly-anticipated encounter.

Cork put Monaghan to the sword on Sunday while Dublin earned a hard-fought victory over Westmeath on their visit to Mullingar.

Eimear Scally was one of four Cork forwards to rattle the net in Mallow, her cheeky chip one of the moments of the game.

Doireann O’Sullivan set the tone with a second-minute goal before her sister, Ciara, and Mourneabbey clubmate, Bríd O’Sullivan, bagged the other majors.

Kinsale’s Orla Finn was on form throughout with eight points of her own as Cork ran out 4-14 to 1-7 winners.

Fitzgerald said: “Delighted with the win and if you asked me before the two games we would have won by 15 points or so in both I would have been delighted.

“I was happier with our second-half showing over our first, when I thought we were a bit lethargic.

Second win

“Happy with the four points ahead of a tough away game to Dublin next weekend but the girls are looking forward to playing in Croke Park.”

Sinead Aherne accounted for 1-6 and Carla Rowe bagged the other goal as Mick Bohan’s TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin recorded a second win on the road but they were made to work for a 2-10 to 2-5 victory over Westmeath.

Elsewhere, Yvonne Bonner was Donegal’s late, late hero as she nailed a last-gasp 40-metre free to salvage a 1-13 to 0-16 draw against Galway.

Playing on her home turf in Glenfin, she impressed with a six-point tally, while Tracey Leonard and substitute Mairead Seoighe combined for 0-11 of the Tribeswomen’s scores.

Munster champions Kerry led from start to finish in Brosna as they beat 2017 All-Ireland senior finalists Mayo by eight points, 2-14 to 2-6.

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh was among those of Graham Shine’s side to catch the eye as she hit 1-5, while Sarah Houlihan finished with five points and Meabh Barry bagged their other goal.

2017 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions and Division 3 league title holders Tipperary’s rise through the higher flight continued on Saturday as they made it two wins from two with a 5-14 to 1-5 drubbing of Laois.

Cavan and Armagh played out a thrilling 2-14 apiece draw, while Waterford and Tyrone both claimed round two victories in the second tier.

Meanwhile in Division 3, Meath well and truly put Longford to the sword with the final score reading 7-14 to 0-1, while Kildare and Down recorded victories.

And in Division 4, there were wins over the weekend for Limerick, Fermanagh and Louth.