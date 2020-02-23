Cork hang on against Tipperary to maintain 100 per cent record

Ronan McCarthy’s side made to work for win as they go four from four in Division Three

Ronan McCarthy’s Cork side maintained their 100 per cent league record against Tipperary. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ronan McCarthy’s Cork side maintained their 100 per cent league record against Tipperary. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Tipperary 0-21 Cork 3-13

Cork maintained their 100 per cent record in Division Three, but only just, as they held off Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Saturday night.

“Instead of hanging on at the end, which we were, better decision making and better maintenance of the ball would have seen us home comfortably,” admitted Cork manager Ronan McCarthy afterwards.

The home side included four players making their first league starts, including Riain Quigley, Sean O’Connor and Colman Kennedy who all scored inside nine minutes as Tipp raced into a five point lead.

Cork were back on terms by the 26th minute with the help of a Ruairi Deane goal. However, Tipp reeled off the next five points to lead 0-12 to 1-6 at half time.

Tipp continued where they left off at the start of the second half but a Luke Connolly penalty on 41 minutes, and his second goal eight minutes later, put Cork in front for the first time.

The visitors went four clear when Sheehan went to the sinbin on 64 minutes and it gave Tipp the impetus to cut the arrears to one, but ultimately time ran out for the home side.

Tipperary: E Comerford (0-1, 45); A Campbell, J Meagher, T Fitzgerald; K Fahey, R Kiely, B Maher; S O’Brien (0-2), J Kennedy (0-5, three frees, one 45); E Moloney (0-2), Colman Kennedy (0-1), B Fox (0-1); R Quigley (0-2), C Sweeney (0-4, four frees), S O’Connor (0-1, mark). Subs: L Boland (0-2) for C Kennedy (29 min); L Fahey for K Fahey (44); K O’Halloran for Quigley (58); J Lonergan for O’Connor (58); J Nyland for K Fahey (65).

Cork: M Martin; S Powter (0-1), J Loughrey, P Ring; T Clancy, M Taylor (0-1), C Kiely (0-1); I Maguire, K O’Hanlon; J O’Rourke (0-2), S White, B Hartnett; R Deane (1-0), C O’Mahony (0-5, two frees), L Connolly (2-2, one pen, one mark). Subs: L O’Donovan for Taylor (blood 21-27 min); C Sheehan (0-1) for White (44); L O’Donovan for Kiely (50); C O’Callaghan for O’Mahony (57); P Walsh for Powter (61); K O’Driscoll for O’Hanlon (65).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.