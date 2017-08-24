Cork appoint Ronan McCarthy as senior football manager

McCarthy won two Munster championships and a league medal during his playing career

Updated: Thu, Aug 24, 2017, 19:44

Cork have appointed Ronan McCarthy as their senior football manager. Photo: Inpho

Cork have appointed former player and selector, Ronan McCarthy, as senior football coach on a three-year term.

The Douglas-man takes over from Peadar Healy, who was manager of the county side for the past two seasons.

McCarthy won two Munster championship medals and a league medal in addition to playing at corner-back in the 1999 All-Ireland final defeat by Meath. He was a member of the 1991 All-Ireland winning minor panel.

McCarthy was a selector with Conor Counihan in 2013 and again under Brian Cuthbert’s stewardship in the following two years.

Last season, McCarthy, who is principal of Glanmire Community College, coached Carbery Rangers to an historic first county senior title.

He is expected to name his management team in the coming days.

