Cork and Kerry drawn to meet in semi-finals of Munster SFC

Kingdom and Rebels to play in the last four for the first time since 2012 Championship

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Kerry celebrate their 2019 Munster SFC final win over Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kerry celebrate their 2019 Munster SFC final win over Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Cork and Kerry will play each other in the semi-finals of next year’s Munster SFC, after the draw for the 2020 Championship was made on Tuesday morning.

The two sides met in last year’s final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with the Kingdom running out 1-19 to 3-10 winners, securing their seventh-consecutive Munster title.

Peter Keane’s side then went on to reach the All-Ireland final, where they were beaten 1-18 to 0-15 by Dublin in a replay, after the first match ended in an agonising 1-16 to 1-16 draw.

This will be the first time Cork and Kerry have met in a Munster semi-final since 2012 - which was the last time the Rebels won the Championship.

The draw for the quarter-finals sees Waterford take on Limerick and Clare face Tipperary.

Draw for the 2020 Munster SFC

Quarter-finals

Waterford v Limerick
Clare v Tipperary

Semi-finals

Waterford or Limerick v Clare or Tipperary
Kerry v Cork

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.