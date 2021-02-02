Cork and Down managers face 12-week bans for training breaches

Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally oversaw training sessions despite restrictions

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy is set for a 12-week ban. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy and Down’s Paddy Tally are set to be banned for three months after their teams took part in training sessions in breach of GAA Covid-19 guidelines.

Video footage emerged last month of Cork training on the beach in Youghal while Down were also seen to gather for a session at the Abbey CBS in Newry, both breaching Rule 6.45 that precludes collective training outside the specified window.

According to the Irish Examiner, both teams will also be penalised by losing home advantage for at least one Allianz League match if and when the campaign begins.

Both managers were found to breach Rule 7.2 which deals with discrediting the association.

On Monday night, the GAA decided that any immediate return to training by intercounty teams would be “irresponsible” but the matter will be reconsidered in a fortnight’s time.

It is hoped that competitions may commence in March but a letter from director general Tom Ryan said “that the incidence of the virus in the community remains at a level where it would be irresponsible for the GAA to permit a return to collective training at this moment in time.”

