Conor McManus to the fore as Clontibret edge Crossmaglen

Crossmaglen Rangers refused to throw in the towel but Monaghan champions progress

Clontibret’s Conor McManus celebrates at the final whistle. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Clontibret’s Conor McManus celebrates at the final whistle. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Clontibret 0-10 Crossmaglen Rangers 0-9

A spectacular six-point salvo from Conor McManus coupled with a liberal helping of resolve and tenacity took Clontibret into the Ulster club senior football championship semi-finals at the expense of Crossmaglen Rangers.

The Monaghan champions bossed the first-half for the most part and led by 0-7 to 0-3 at the break with McManus by that stage having posted three points while Rian O’Neill sparked Rangers’ response.

And when his brother Oisin and Tony Kernan whipped over points immediately on the resumption, a Rangers takeover bid looked imminent.

But Clontibret dug deep into their reservoir of courage and character to stay afloat, McManus piloting over two frees in the 47th and 53th minutes that were ultimately to prove crucial.

Crossmaglen refused to throw in the towel, but late points from the O’Neill brothers Oisin and Rian and Cian McConville were not sufficient to deny Clontibret one of their most satisfying wins in the provincial competition for some considerable time.

Crossmaglen Rangers: T McConville; P Hughes, R Kelly, P McKeown; A Kernan 0-1 (0-1 free), C Cumiskey, C Crowley; S Morris, A Farrelly; J Hanratty, O O’Neill 0-2, C O’Connor; C McConville 0-1, R O’Neill 0-3 (0-2 free), K Carragher 0-1. Subs: T Kernan 0-1 for Hanratty and P Stuttard for McKeown (H/T), M Boyce for Farrelly (43 mins), J McKeever for O’Connor (50’).

Clontibret: D McDonnell; C Doyle, C Boyle, L Savage; J Gormley, D Mone, C Greenan; F Hughes, K Lavelle; D Savage, M P O’Dowd 0-2, B Greenan; P Boyle 0-2, V Corey, C McManus 0-6 (0-5 frees). Subs: D Hughes for Boyle (48 mins), K Greenan for Hughes (60’), E McGuigan for Savage (62’).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.