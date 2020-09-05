Clonmel Commercials ease into another Tipperary football final

Clonmel Commercials 0-12 Kilsheelan/Kilcash 0-6

Tipperary senior football champions Clonmel Commercials are through to yet another county decider after seeing off the challenge of Kilsheelan/Kilcash at Ardfinnan on Saturday afternoon last.

The highlight of the game was the impressive second half showing of wing-forward Colman Kennedy who kicked four superb points for the winners in, no doubt, his best display for some time for his club. Kennedy, who scored that unforgettable All-Ireland minor final winning goal against Dublin in 2011, was magnificent and in this kind of form will be a huge boost to Commercials as they await either Loughmore/Castleiney or Moyle Rovers in the final.

This semi-final was no classic with four of the first five scores coming from frees before Commercials began to get on top in the second quarter with points from Pauric Looram, Sean O’Connor and two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner Seamus Kennedy.

At half-time the Charlie McGeever-managed side led 0-6 to 0-3, Kilsheelan’s only score from play in the opening half coming from a superb point from Paul Maher from 40 metres.

Rank outsiders Kilsheelan/Kilcash who were hoping to reach their first county decider since 1981 were well contained in the early stages of the second half with Commercials kicking on with four more points from play from Jason Lonergan and three from Colman Kennedy. The champions were 0-10 to 0-3 ahead at the three-quarters stage and very much in control with Colman’s brothers - Jack and Conal - well on top in midfield.

As much as Kilsheelan tried there was little change for them from a tight Commercials defence and like in the first half, they had just one point from play in the second, that coming from the lively Brendan Martin. Commercials’ late points came from Ryan Lambe and another from Colman Kennedy.

Commercials were to finish with 14 men after Jack Kennedy took a second yellow card late on.