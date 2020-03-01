Clare keep Division Two survival hopes alive with win over Cavan

Cavan 0-15 Clare 1-14

Clare shredded the form book to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop to Division Three.

The basement boys beat Cavan for the first time ever in the league with a 12th-minute Joe McGann goal the catalyst for the shock win.

Amid teeming hailstones, Cavan played a poor second fiddle in the first half and the game was Clare’s to lose at the interval as they led by 1-8 to 0-5.

Cavan were jet propelled on the restart and five points in three minutes – including a gem from defender Stephen Murray – served to reduce Clare’s lead to a miserly two points.

Clare stubbornly stayed in front although long-range points from Oisín Pierson and Martin Reilly (63) offered renewed hope for the table-toppers.

Clare packed their defence with 14 men and forced the wind-aided hosts to shoot from long range or overplay the ball latterly across the glue-like field.

Cavan dominated possession for the final 15 minutes and Oisin Pierson free (73) cut Clare’s lead to the minimum.

However, the visitors produced a sting in their tail Clare with the impressive David Tubridy splitting the posts in the 75th minute to topple the table-toppers.

CAVAN: R Galligan; C Madden, P Faulkner, K Brady; G Smith, Ciaran Brady (0-2), O Kiernan (0-1); T Galligan, C Conroy; E Doughty, G McKiernan (0-1), M Reilly (0-1); O Pierson (0-7, 5f), J Smith (0-1), B Magee (0-1). Subs; S Murray (0-1) for K Brady (inj, 30); R Connolly for J Smith (55); B Kelly for B Magee (62); Conor Brady for C Conroy (65).

CLARE: S Ryan; K Hartnett, C Brennan, G Kelly; S Collins, P Lillis (0-1), A Sweeney; C Russell (0-2), C O’Connor; C O’Dea (0-2), K Sexton, D Coughlan; E Cleary (0-5, 3f), D Tubridy (0-4, 1f), J McGann (1-0). Subs; G O’Brien for D Coughlan (59); C O hAinfein for A Sweeney (63); C Downes for J McGann (71).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)