Ciaran MacDonald joins Mayo backroom team

Ciaran McDonald, one of Mayo’s most celebrated footballers, has joined the county’s backroom team for 2020. McDonald, who played for Mayo for 14 years from 1994 to 2008, was welcomed to the coaching set-up by manger James Horan, who said he would bring a wealth of experience to the development of players and their skills.

“Eleven years on from his last senior appearance for Mayo, Ciaran is still being acknowledged nationally as one of the finest exponents of the modern era’’ said Horan. ‘’He is also a player’s player – someone who made his own opportunities on the field of play, creating some outstanding moments and demonstrating great flair, fitness, endurance and individual talent. I know he will bring all that innate ability and commitment to this present squad.’’

The squad officially recommenced its training for the 2020 season on December 1st . Mayo’s first game of the 2020 Allianz National Football League new season is against Donegal in Ballybofey on Saturday January 25th.