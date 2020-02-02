Ciarán Sheehan’s goal confirms Cork dominance over Leitrim

Cork 1-15 Leitrim 0-9

A Ciarán Sheehan goal in first half added time provided Cork with a platform for a comfortable victory over a competitive Leitrim, in a game played in difficult conditions at Pairc Sean MhicDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday.

Leitrim more than matched their illustrious opponents who led 0-3 to 0-2 until a brace of points by Cathal O’Mahony and John O’Rourke in the 25th and 27th minutes respectively extended the Cork lead.

Two outstanding saves by Leitrim keeper Diarmaid McKiernan kept the hosts in the hunt, but Cork ended the half strongly when Ciaran Sheehan finished an excellent move to the net to give the visitors a 1-7 to 0-3 lead at the interval.

Leitrim outscored Cork in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, reducing the arrears to six points with 15 minutes remaining, but Cork’s dominance was rarely threatened. Four unanswered points in the closing minutes by Rebels substitute Luke Connolly put the result beyond doubt.

Leitrim: D McKiernan, C Reynolds, F McTague, P Maguire, A Flynn, J Gilheany, C McGloin, D Wrynn, S Moran, S Quinn, D McGovern, D Flynn, O McCaffrey, D Rooney, K Beirne (0-7, five frees). Subs: R Mulvey (0-1) for F McTague (39 min), P Dolan for O McCaffrey (44), E Sweeney (0-1) for D Rooney (51), R O’Rourke for J Gilheaney (54), O McLoughlin for S Moran (66).

Cork: M Martin, S Powter, T Clancy (0-1), L O’Donovan, T Corkery (0-1), K Crowley, M Taylor, I Maguire, B Hartnett, J O’Rourke (0-1), S White (0-1), R Deane, M Hurley, C Sheehan (1-3), C O’Mahony (0-3, one free). Subs: L Connolly (0-5, one free, one mark) for M Hurley (29 min), K O’Driscoll for J O’Rourke (55), PKerrigan (0-1) for C O’Mahony (55), C Kiely for S Powter (58), R Harkins for C Sheehan (67).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).