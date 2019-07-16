Cian O’Neill is stepping down as Kildare manager - reports

Kildare football manager Cian O’Neill has stepped down after four years at the helm, according to reports within his native county.

The Moorefield clubman informed county board officials of his decision on Monday evening and the Leinster Leader claims an official announcement is expected shortly to confirm the news.

O’Neill, the Head of Department of Sports, Leisure and Childhood Studies at Cork Institute of Technology, made his name coaching both the Mayo and Kerry footballers and the Tipperary hurlers. With him as head coach, both Tipp and Kerry won All-Ireland titles and Mayo reached the 2012 final.

He took over Kildare in 2016 as the team manager, and enjoyed consecutive league promotions. While last year’s Division One campaign ended with seven defeats, Kildare did reach the inaugural Super 8s after beating Mayo in the qualifiers.

This year defeats to Dublin in Leinster and Tyrone in the qualifiers resulted in a round three exit. The team were without a number of key players, such as Daniel Flynn, Paul Cribbin and Paddy Brophy, due to injuries and a lack of commitment.

Kildare have won three of the last five Leinster minors, they won last year’s Under-20 Leinster and All-Ireland, and in 2017 Moorefield won the Leinster club title.